GQ's Man of the Year Tom Holland has an infinite amount of fake money to spend shopping online.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
COVID-19 cases continued to climb across Europe this week, prompting fresh public health restrictions in some countries. The wave of infections has also fanned concerns in the United States about a larger-than-hoped-for winter surge.
When things get tricky, Stephen turns to friends of the show Danny Trejo, America Ferrera, Rita Moreno, Chef José Andrés, and Cristo Fernández.
Members of Bored Ape Yacht Club, the internet's hottest NFT project, monkeyed around IRL at Ape Fest 2021. How long can the party last?
There's been no documented instances of porn viewers being maliciously controlled by erotic hypnosis porn, yet it's banned on almost every major site. Is Big Porn overreacting, or do they know something we don't?
Ryan George ingeniously demonstrates what is going on with drivers on the road these days.
The third episode of the season, "All I See Is You," was full of vengeance, badass horses, and hard wisdom regarding fellatio.
Except among one group.
If you ever feel bad about yourself, just remember that Bill Belichick left Rob Gronkowski on the field in a Hail Mary situation against the Miami Dolphins that wasn't even possible.
I never thought fan culture could go this far until the spam emails, fake review account, and Blackface images came after me.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd reveals a hilariously unsexy story about how he tracked down furniture for his first apartment in Los Angeles.
A review of the documentary "Malfunction," which re-examines the controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.
Redditors unearthed an interview Sophia Bush gave over the summer for Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast. Bush explained how "One Tree Hill" creator Mark Schwahn made life very uncomfortable for women on the set.
The environmental debate over meatless meat, explained.
That my hair couldn't touch my ears didn't make sense then and it doesn't make sense now.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
This week, we've also got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sam Chui was on hand for the first public viewing of the Boeing 777X at the Dubai Airshow.
Prof. Thomas Lüscher assesses the heart healthiness of some of our favorite treats.
Black Friday is nice and all, but you can snag some of Huckberry's top picks at a nice discount during their undercover sale from Friday through Sunday.
America's current credit scoring system is in serious need of an overhaul. Here's how things got so bad.
Patently Apple has once again spotted what could be the future of Apple.
As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?
Joe Biden was asked if he stood behind characterizing Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist. Here was his response.
"Picture a frat basement if it had an insecurity about being a New Yorker."
Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.
Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents, but he's under no circumstance a philatelist.
We'd like our son to share our vegetarian values, but what if this makes him rebel?
The story behind one of 2000's most upbeat pop rock songs is a lot darker than you might have realized.
How quickly could climate change become so drastic that it would constitute an apocalyptic event? Quicker than we think.
Since the 1980s, fossil fuel firms have run ads touting climate denial messages - many of which they'd now like us to forget. Here's our visual guide.
This Yomega ad has every 90s trope: baggy clothes, spiky hair and a generic hip-hop beat.
Even modest updates to key areas in your home will help drive up its sales price.
They insist they're more sophisticated than your typical anti-vaxxer. Not that they're telling anyone.
Andrew Callaghan travels to 55th and Denker to meet with 55 Neighborhood Crip Gang member "Crip Mac" and it was an unexpectedly wholesome interview.
How a veteran virologist dug up new evidence to back up the theory that COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans in a notorious Chinese market — rather than emerged from a lab leak. Here's what convinced him.
From sexy vampires and brooding software developers to dragon-riding saviors and mafia antiheroes, here are the 20 best HBO shows.
Restaurant manager Janelle "Nelly" Broland broke her silence about getting a face full of hot soup by a disgruntled customer. The soup thrower, Amanda Nicole Martinez, did not get off scot-free and was later arrested by police.
The former Disney Channel actor has spent the past few decades unpacking the trauma of being a child star. Now, with a new confessional YouTube channel, she's cashing in.
Both sales of new and old cars are selling more than a week slowly in October than they were in September.
Ann Reardon takes a look at TikTok videos that promote so-called "healthy" sugars and the science behind them.
Jury hears first words from Elizabeth Holmes, and they're pretty damning.
Many of these remote jobs pay annual salaries above $85,000, according to new research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.