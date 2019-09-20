Popular
THIS IS A DOOZY
politico.com

A group of Republicans tried to stymie what they alleged was a nefarious homosexual network within the campaign of their own party's standard-bearer. More than 40 years later, the story can finally be told.

MORE LIKE HIGH SPEED FAIL

Back in 2008, California approved a high speed rail project that set out to make travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco take just three hours — forever changing how Californians travel. But after more than a decade, the project has been seen as a huge embarrassment for the state. What went wrong?

WORK FROM ANYWHERE

Whether you're a digital nomad working remotely, or just have a small home office set up, invest in these products to make life on the go easier.

Team pigeon
dazeddigital.com

Winged rats or war heroes? A life-changing trip to Atelier Gardens in Berlin forces James Greig to confront his own prejudices about the too-often-maligned bird — here, he encourages us to do the same.

TO LOG OFF OR NOT TO LOG OFF
theatlantic.com

The internet can be toxic or unproductive. But in its better forms, it's an interest like any other — one that can become a keystone of a world that partners build together.

