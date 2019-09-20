The Winklevoss Twins' Band Played A Cover Of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' And It's As Awful As You'd Imagine
Mark Zuckerberg must have a Winklevii voodoo doll for something like this to happen.
Mark Zuckerberg must have a Winklevii voodoo doll for something like this to happen.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
We had no idea how little we truly knew about our universe until NASA's interplanetary space probe revealed the spectacular beauty of Pluto.
Court documents allege a woman used the GPS tracker to chase down her boyfriend. Then she ran him over with her car.
More than 50 Seattle Pacific University students handed Interim President Pete Menjares gay pride flags to protest the school's ban on LGBT faculty.
Our product team is always asking to conduct more user interviews so here we go. Sound off in the comments and let's see how this goes.
What you need to know about the recent fluctuations in the S&P 500, which is a stock index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on US-based stock exchanges.
Mark Zuckerberg must have a Winklevii voodoo doll for something like this to happen.
The platform provides a space for long COVID sufferers to connect with other afflicted folks — and fight rampant misinformation.
See how Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Niall looked at the original premiere — and at the recent release of "Jurassic World: Dominion".
A cool documentary about the time Czech climber Adam Ondra attempted the hardest route to climb in the world, the Hanshelleren Cave, in Flatanger, Norway, and lived to tell the tale.
After the internet called out Lizzo's use of an ableist slur in her song "GRRRLS," the singer announced a new version of the song with changed lyrics.
Why the president of the Brookings Institution, retired Gen. John Allen, has resigned.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Even the great Mike Breen has make to compromises at the job once in a while. Here's a supercut of him reading a terribly bland "Men In Black" promo during the 2019 NBA Finals, where he tries to make the best out of a boring situation.
What is journalists' role when covering America's mass shooting crisis? It's a crucial question to answer, says an expert who studies the impact that news stories have on the public.
This compilation of David Mitchell's best quips from the British quiz show "QI (Quite Interesting)" will instantly make your day better.
Contrary to right-wing propaganda, and "liberal propaganda" by pundits like Jonathan Chait, many diverse neighborhoods in the city voted against recall.
Ginni Thomas became an anti-cult activist after being pulled out of a self-help program in the 1980s, she said in a video obtained by NBC News. Several people who knew her then are surprised by her apparent embrace of election conspiracies that originated with QAnon.
Vladimir Putin's political and economic isolation is setting Russia on a path towards disaster.
Bari Weiss's unaccredited university launched a summer program called "Forbidden Courses."
Apple's wildly popular noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are discounted on Amazon today.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Ryan George hilariously demonstrates the frustration you get from doing a Google search these days.
"Coming back to Beijing showed me what happens when an unfettered state is allowed free rein, unchecked by law or civil society."
We've seen plenty of bad low-light photos, but the DuoVox Mate Pro aims to provide color photos and video in color that look darn close to daylight shots.
If the U.S. is going to meet the Biden administration's goal of ensuring half of all new cars sold by 2030 are hybrid or electric vehicles, then the new drivers are going to need to know what to expect when they set out on the nation's highways.
Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne came off the bench and danced his nation to victory, and the 2022 Qatar WC, by saving a sudden death spot kick against Peru in the qualifier final.
Make your drinks so much more interesting with some very different glasses.
Here's a roundup of some of the most boneheaded things people have seen their colleagues do on the job.
A stray dog flirted with disaster after it wandered inside a gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo. Thankfully, it was rescued without incident.
If you're more of an indoor kid than a summer person, here are some things you'll enjoy.
Brandon Flowers stopped a concert to check on an older crowd surfer and he was doing just fine.
Big Tech's big car ambitions have antitrust advocates worried.
Here's how every late night show on US television reacted to the latest revelations from the Capitol Riot hearings.
James Eagles's latest visualization charts out the world's most popular websites that people have visited over the last 28 years.
Years before the climate crisis was part of national discourse, this memo to the president predicted catastrophe
Gus Johnson sums up the quality of the subsequent Jurassic Park movies in this scathing sketch.
Sanctions have dried up the supply of auto parts and made building new cars difficult to boot.
The cryptocurrency platform said its workforce will be reduced to about 5,000 workers by the end of the second quarter of 2022.
Joel Haver demonstrates why you shouldn't punch Ned Ryerson on day two of "Groundhog Day."
Our Next Energy says its new battery chemistry could give the BMW iX more driving range than any EV on the market today.
Presenting some of Reddit's most controversial opinions about food and eating from AskReddit, ranked in order of least to most controversial according to, well, me.
Phil Mickelson was visibly ruffled after USA TODAY's Christine Brennan asked him if the families of 9/11 victims were owed an explanation for his decision to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour.
Burry twisted the rallying cry of meme-stock and cryptocurrency fans to issue a grim inflation warning, and sounded the alarm on the housing market.
These are the attractions you should visit this year, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.
VICE's Taji Ameen visited Dr. Abel Rodriguez, an energy healer who claims he can help cure your problems with his magic touch.
Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level Justice Department official, wanted Trump to name him attorney general in a plan aimed at potentially overturning the election.
Since 1980, the number of refugees admitted into the US has generally declined, even though the need for resettlement has skyrocketed.