Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

TROUBLE DOWN UNDER

1 digg hakaimagazine.com

The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.

WHAT IS MISSION IMPOSSIBLE?

nytimes.com

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.

UNWRINKLING TIME

gen.medium.com

Before there was Instagram Face, there was Dr. Fredric Brandt, who redefined cosmetic dermatology forever by bringing a smooth, plump, and ageless face to the masses