Homeowners Find A Ridiculous Way To Get Couch Into Basement
Most couches you try to squeeze it in through the door. Not this couch.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Most couches you try to squeeze it in through the door. Not this couch.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we're just trying to cope with ever-shortening daylight hours and a still-tenuous democracy. Enjoy!
A video showing left-wing protesters attacking a right-wing activist spread across social media after the "Million MAGA March" in Washington DC. But did it tell the whole story?
Fox News' Kristin Fischer said Rudy Giuliani's claims were "light on facts."
Most couches you try to squeeze it in through the door. Not this couch.
Surprisingly enough, this castle wasn't built until the '80s.
The 14 men charged had far more violent plans than just a kidnapping, according to federal and state authorities.
In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet and ended their 27-year feud.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
The pandemic's at-home workers are discovering what internet influencers have long known: If you want to be taken seriously, get good lighting.
Ellis Rodriguez puts a white guy in the crowd on the spot and he delivers.
Want to capture high-quality video of every exciting moment skiing, diving and adventuring off the beaten path? Snag our favorite 4K action camera for 50 bucks off at Amazon today.
The Soviet leader's home country is a battleground for dueling interpretations of history.
A curious pattern emerges when you write down your 9 times multiplication table a certain way.
From curing rabies with raw veal to using a red-hot poker to prevent nosebleeds, these treatments of old will make you especially thankful for science and modern medicine.
Americans are embracing dangerous conspiratorial beliefs, from QAnon to coronavirus denial.
The PS5 has just launched, but I'm not worthy — it's beyond me. Here's why.
The white men in your life are suffering from critical buttocks deficiency.
For those of you worried, all of the dogs in the video got hot dogs in the end as a treat.
The tragic tale of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyons, who were institutionalized in the 1940s, is revisited in Season 4 of "The Crown."
The science fiction saga is scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021.
It was Rudolph W. Giuliani's first appearance in federal court since the early 1990s, and by late afternoon Tuesday, it was clear that U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann was losing patience with President Trump's personal attorney.
It's a spectacular sight, watching thousands of sheep being herded from one paddock to another.
There's been some curious inventions in the history of smart phones, from the curved phone to a self-healing phone. Here's why all of them failed.
With "Mank," America's most famously exacting director tackles the movie he's been waiting his entire career to make.
A McDonald's worker shows how a Big Mac is made, step by step.
Geese honk loudly and point their bills toward the sky when they're ready to start the migration. Here's how they know it's time, how they navigate and how they conserve energy on the grueling trip.
Is Mountain Dew a viable beverage option for the modern 31-year old human?
Now that the 52-story tower at 200 Amsterdam Avenue is almost done, it may soon have to be partly undone, like a construction film running in reverse.
Here's a cool tear down of Apple's latest phone.
For years someone has been pretending to be high-profile film-industry executives to run a scam on Hollywood gig workers. A suspect now seems likely.
Tony the Goose mimics the barks of the dogs on the farm.
Spend enough time in Churchill, Canada, and you will hear the stories.
The Insta story rip-off launched yesterday, to a resounding "meh."
There's nothing as satisfying as watching a sunflower's life cycle.
Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.
You may be ordering one for Black Friday. But why is it shaped like that?
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
We've become numb and disoriented by the sheer quantity of statistics that describe mass death and suffering.
Beware the green ooze!
Jimmy Fallon is a master impressionist and completely nails Harry Style's subtle mannerisms.
"Dadcore" and "Normcore" fashion trends have been on the rise for years and their celebrity approval means they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
"I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of [my friends]," he told GQ. "And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'"
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
With the Boeing 737 MAX recertification, airlines are starting to plan for the aircraft's return to service.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
Chelsea G. Summers's "A Certain Hunger" is a toothsome morsel.