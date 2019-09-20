William Hung Brought Down The House With A Surprise Performance Of 'She Bangs' During 'American Idol' Reunion Special
William Hung was given a hero's welcome on Monday night's "The Great Idol Reunion."
"What do you need ping-pong paddles for?"
Burger King aims to become 50% meatless by 2030. What does that mean for the industry at large?
Here's a fascinating time lapse of ants encountering chili sauce that is an eye-opening demonstration of insect group behavior.
Artist Arnaud Adami wants to paint Deliveroo and UberEats riders into art history.
Getting to the bottom of a small Met Gala mystery.
Back in 1986, Frank Zappa spoke out against censorship on CNN's "Crossfire" and opined: "The biggest threat to America today is not communism. It's moving America toward a fascist theocracy."
We're just three days out from F1 cars hitting the track. Here's what you need to know.
Gastroenterologists Dr. Sophie Balzora and Dr. Ugo Iroku review many popular beliefs about the health impact of caffeine and say whether they hold water.
A drive down Bolivia's infamous "Death Road" takes travellers into a world where two resources have provoked fascination, misunderstanding and controversy for centuries: coca and gold.
A man. A box. Internet history.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Seth Meyers quipped that Rudy Giuliani's much-maligned video promoting his Cameo account reminded him of one of Jeff Dunham's puppets.
Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux relive the moments they shared with their brother Jean-Michel Basquiat, and reveal what made him such a unique and special character in the art world.
President Joe Biden released a statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's leak, which shows a draft opinion suggesting that the high court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.
The draft Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe v. Wade heavily references Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th century Brit who dehumanized women.
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind explain how they both prepared for the Met Gala, putting together a couple's outfit soon to be scrutinized by the entire world.
To a degree unseen in any other mogul, the world's richest man acts on impulse and the belief that he is absolutely right.
You might want to bookmark this viral thread of books that people on r/AskReddit have deemed essential to read "at least once."
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Blake Lively won the award for the coolest idea for a gown celebrating the Statue of Liberty.
April temperatures at unprecedented levels have led to critical water and electricity shortages.
Water-resistant shorts, durable sandals and some luxurious waffle-weave towels all make the best-of from April.
Barry Norman's 1977 glowing review of "Star Wars" hit the nail on the head and includes a quote from a movie exec saying, "It's not so much a film as an industry." You can say that again.
Calling someone average-looking won't lure them into your DMs.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Brown showed off his new Jet-Fryer on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and said it was his "answer to the air fryer" because he hates them.
Brian Tyler Cohen put together a damning supercut of Susan Collins repeatedly claiming that Brett Kavanaugh wouldn't overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday night, Politico reported that they had obtained a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was indeed poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
With a range up to 111 miles, this fat tire all-terrain electric bike is a great way to quickly run errands.
Olivia Wilde's new film, "Don't Worry Darling" features a community of couples who are committed to the "Victory cause." Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, it releases in cinemas later this year.
Photographer Tom Broadbent has spent over a decade getting to know the furry fandom in the UK.
Someone built a physical robotic pixel scanning aimbot that tracks targets based on the colors on the screen and proceeded to crush it at Aim Lab.
US company Orbital Assembly has revealed new information about the space hotel it plans to open in just a few years.
This driver doesn't know whether he's high or so sane that he just blew his mind.
The Nazi legacies of Germany's wealthiest families highlight the country's challenge to make good on its commitment to "never forget" the Holocaust, according to author David de Jong.
This time we'll be escaping the earthly borders of Hyrule, super swimming through water, and finding out the only way to break metal treasure chests.
The wording of the court's ultimate ruling and the line-up of justices who support it could change. Here are 10 important passages in the draft opinion.
Russia, with one of the most powerful militaries on Earth, would seem to have a significant advantage over Ukraine. However, one powerful weapon has helped even the playing field.
ESPN was told from sources familiar with Griner's case that the US government has changed its position on the WNBA star player who was arrested in Russia. Officials now consider Griner to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government.
Physics Girl takes a journey below the Earth's surface to check out a cool military built tunnel studying thawing permafrost that has huge ramifications for the future of our planet.
The Swiss-Ecuadorian alpinist has already knocked Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua, Elbrus and Denali off of the list.
BBC's Ros Atkins explains the world changing implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and how Russia will respond.
More than 200 sailors have moved off the USS George Washington aircraft carrier after multiple deaths by suicide among the crew, including three in less than one week in April, according to the Navy.
This is the idiot's guide to celebrities dressing up in ridiculous outfits going to an exclusive party. From a dude who just cannot summon the energy to care whatsoever about this cultural phenomenon.
An essay by Amanda Trenfield is making the rounds for portraying a passionate evening of soulmates meeting — with a reveal at the end that is better than fiction. You're welcome.
Not all work jerks are created equal—here's how to deal with the one in your office.