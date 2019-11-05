Willem Dafoe Reveals He Was Fired From His First Feature Film…During A Cock-Fighting Scene
The acclaimed actor had a disastrous experience on his very first movie.
Here's your daily dose of the good part of the internet.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
You might want to rethink keeping "proficient in Excel" in your resume after this.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
This is a good reminder that you should always, always watch where you're going when you're taking pictures.
Nobody should have a billion dollars, and those who do are something other than fully human.
Winner: Democratic enthusiasm. Loser: Donald Trump.
Children's minds really are a sponge.
"I don't know what you're talking about, human. There's nothing in my mouth."
Aged 17, Miché Solomon discovered she had two mothers — one real, one false.
Can't believe he's giving these out for free.
An exodus of grocery stores is turning rural towns into food deserts. But some are fighting back by opening their own local markets.
Yelp launched 15 years ago in October, and for most of its existence it's been in an epic battle with Google. Here's why its CEO keeps fighting and keeps focusing on trust.
Hekili Holland from Yorktown, Virginia loves to root for his cheerleader daughter in the stands.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
For 47 cents, the College Board will sell an individual's information, allowing schools to market themselves more broadly. This encourages an increase in applications, which can lead to higher rejection rates.
Came for the view. Squealed in joy for the slide.
Thanks to parents' donations, some public schools can afford shiny extras like coding classes, camping trips and classroom iPads.
They're held for days or weeks in rooms without mattresses and sometimes toilets. The state can't stop it.
Beshear's defeat of the incumbent Bevin is a huge win for Democrats in a very conservative state.
In the 1970s, American yards were around 11,000 square feet. Now the size has shrunk to around 9,000. Here's the reason why.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
With a Democratic governor in office, the party was in full control of Virginia state government for the first time in a generation.
The look on his face says it all.
For many first- and second-generation Asian Americans, boba tea is far more than just a drink.
Barstool Sports had voted Manitowoc as the worst city in Wisconsin. Wisconsin native and comedian Charlie Berens had many choice words for that.
Many of the Trump team's chief arguments are undercut in two documents.
In a time of great wealth inequality, Jean-Jacques Rousseau's famous words have resonance for a new era.
We all really need to work on our trivia.
But how's that working for us now?
The major American parties have ceded unprecedented power to primary voters. It's a radical experiment — and it's failing.
Natalia Grace Barnett at down with. Dr. Phil for a segment in which she discusses her former adoptive parents' claims that she's an adult.
A new book argues that ancient people had surprisingly diverse diets — and that modern people should follow in their footsteps.
I've ranked the ramens based on two metrics: taste and something I call Truth in Advertising, or T.I.A. Does it taste like the thing it purports to taste like? Does the shrimp ramen taste like shrimp? Does the chicken taste like chicken?
"What I like about this film is that no matter where I am in my life, I'm not watching the film 'Click.'"
"The thud was thicker than I'd expected. It felt as if my head had been slammed in a car door."
The principle-agent theory of workplace motivation doesn't apply as jobs become increasingly pointless.
Data collection, advertisements and "sold out" offers are all major roadblocks for OnMyWay, a new app promising "cash" for driving safe.
If you had invested $100 in the No.1 best-performing stock this century, your investment would be worth a whopping $62,444 today. That stock? Monster, the energy drink company.
The online retailer has filed dozens of lawsuits against makers of skis and pants — and even Backcountry Babes, an avalanche safety course.
We feel very bad for laughing at this. On the other hand, it's almost amazing how disastrously this unfolded.
Take a look inside three floating homes on a quiet lake in Seattle, where houseboat living is buoyed by plenty of perks — and a few challenges.
A chemist once at the center of an era-defining sports scandal now is eager to improve your health.
The Verge's San Francisco office has struggled with the design of their elevator. Why are these buttons so poorly designed?
Men wore hats and carried black umbrellas and briefcases. Women wore furs and tights the color of stewed tea. Boys wore shorts all year round. Tobacco and gin were the drugs of choice.
After being questioned by a reporter about the safety rules involving electric scooters, a woman gets into a fender bender.
"I thought that I would be safe from the robotic replacement campaign. But there's a new article-writing AI that might prove me wrong."
"The noise is canceled, and so are broke people."