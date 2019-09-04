Every year, London's Natural History Museum collects the best wildlife photography from around the globe for its Wildlife Photographer of the year. Previous years' competitions have featured some spectacular shots, and 2019's contest is no exception.
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne — the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
From the austere minimalism of a 1950s Mini to the space-age stylings of an 80s Corvette C4 to the touch-screen piloting of a modern-day Jag XJ, documenting how car dashboards have changed over the years in seven of the world’s most iconic models.
When you're traveling all the time, it's easy to overlook your toothbrush, and even easier to forget to replace it. With 72 disposable brushes for just $25.99, Brushee ensures you'll always have a fresh brush.
A collection of large-scale Bitcoin owners — known as whales — have moved 94,504 bitcoins, worth over $1 billion, to an unknown wallet. That’s over 0.5 percent of all coins in circulation, making the recipient the owner of the fifth richest Bitcoin wallet in existence.
Instead of developing an intricate electronic card skimmer, or pulling off an elaborate online scam, a cashier in Japan used the most undetectable tool imaginable to steal the credit card info of over 1,300 customers: his immaculate and instant photographic memory.
Describe a Hyperloop to a layperson — tens of thousands of miles of tubes transporting people at hundreds of miles an hour — and it sounds, well, nuts. Just don't say that at the Global Hyperloop Conference.
One of the most notorious invasive species around, the lionfish, is known for its voracious appetite and can literally eat its competitors out of an ecosystem. And that's what the striking fish is doing, feasting its way through waters that stretch from the Gulf of Mexico to the Eastern Seaboard.
As Apple has become one of the largest competitors on a platform that it controls, suspicions that the company has been tipping the scales in its own favor are at the heart of antitrust complaints in the United States, Europe and Russia.