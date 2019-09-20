Will Smith Opens Up About Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
Discussing the Oscars slap controversy, Will Smith tells Trevor Noah, "that's not who I want to be."
Discussing the Oscars slap controversy, Will Smith tells Trevor Noah, "that's not who I want to be."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Discussing the Oscars slap controversy, Will Smith tells Trevor Noah, "that's not who I want to be."
Many schools have given up on crafting inclusive and informative sex education. These websites and activists are filling in the gaps.
If you've ever needed a sign from the universe to get a pet, consider this it.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic "boot."
"Time will tell whether the 2022 midterms were the Gettysburg of election denial, the kind of battlefield defeat that in hindsight was a turning point."
Kathryn Hahn tells Jimmy Kimmel she had crushes on "all the Amish boys" when she was younger.
No, drowning your sorrows is not it.
Don't sleep on a discount this big. Elm Sleep's hybrid mattresses are getting big price cuts through November 30. Plus, you'll get two of their resort pillows for free.
The answer is all to do with plants.
The stakes for tonight's match are high as a win will catapult Iran into the elimination stage for the very first time.
Some Republicans have condemned former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, while some other lawmakers have remained silent.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
In her sixth annual interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish discusses her boyfriend, fellow musician Jesse Rutherford.
"Glass Onion" spent Thanksgiving weekend selling out showtimes. Time to hide it away for a month!
Donald Trump later took to Truth Social to insist he had only planned to have dinner with one antisemite.
Just one person remains to enforce the company's ban on child sexual abuse content across Japan and the Asia Pacific region.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
An expert explains how to avoid being a gym noob.
Trump's dinner pal likes the Taliban and wants those sinful creatures called women to wear veils. Sound familiar?
Things are going to get spicy when each team plays their last group game.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people in the shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year.
Mercury has long been used in skin whitening products due to its ability to block the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to skin.
Jackets, sweaters, boots and more are on deep discount already over at Huckberry. Heck, we might get over half of our shopping done with this alone.
There's a huge terrace so the Bat would have no problem finding a safe spot to land after a long night out.
This week, a letter writer who cannot abide the vertical lines on her friend's forehead, a Machiavellian matchmaker, and a stepparent trying to crush a college student's career dreams.
Christ Tarbell, a former special agent, revealed how an anon hacker called Avunit has evaded American law enforcement — and is among the very few to do so.
It's super useful, and you'll never leave you on read.
Deck the halls of your home without spending very much.
The beauty of retail shopping is undoubtedly the ability to get full refunds, within a certain time frame. Here's what happens behind-the-scenes when things are returned, and why the golden era of full refunds might come to an end eventually.
From gaming consoles to classic toys and board games from around the world, here are some of the most popular playthings that people love.
In Tasmania, you can now safely plant tomatoes 18 days earlier than you could in the 1900s.
One of the mother sauces, learn how to make bechamel from Giuliano Sperandio, the executive chef at the two-star Michelin restaurant Le Taillevent, in Paris.
White sheets of blank paper are a way of weaponizing enforced silence
Freedom of speech is being reconsidered by a group of legal scholars, who argue it is not absolute and may be outdated in a world of disinformation.
Founder and CEO of Liquid Death water Mike Cessario reveals how he started one of the coolest brands in recent times.
If you give someone some really nice kitchen gear, they might just cook you something nice. Think about it!
Katie Meyer died by suicide after learning she faced disciplinary charges for retaliating against a football player who allegedly raped her underage teammate.
YouTuber and US chess International master Levy Rozman explains how you can identify cheaters when playing chess.
The men whose photos are used for catfishing have little recourse other than to continuously report fake profiles across social media platforms.
On the road with the band in its forty-first year.
Here's what Conan O'Brien had to say when a fan asked him for marriage advice.
The Daily Beast's Obsessed staff recommends their favorite classic holiday films, to help make your season a little brighter. ("Die Hard" is definitely a Christmas movie.)
Have any of your favorite songs crossed the one-billion-stream milestone?
Tom Scott explains why despite having the world's highest tidal range, you can't harness the power of those waves at the Bay of Fundy.
Oh, right, we need to exercise and go outside of our homes even during winter. Fine!
As case numbers fall, the outbreak could become entrenched.