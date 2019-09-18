Recommended

PUTTING THEIR MONEY WHERE THEIR MOUTH IS

si.com
Dallas came into 2019 needing to sign a chunk of its core players, most notably Dak Prescott. He could be in line to become the NFL’s highest-paid player, but does the team have other ideas? A history of how the Cowboys have leveraged the perks that come with playing for the world’s most valuable franchise.
SHE PERFORMED ALL NIGHT

2 diggs thewalrus.ca
At fifty-one, Dion is wrapping up her Vegas residency with a world tour, an album, and two movies in the works. Why has it taken forty years for the world's most talented singer to finally become cool?
THE LIVING SOUL IN THE MACHINE

2 diggs logicmag.io
An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.