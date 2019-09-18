Last September, law enforcement officers in Laredo were confounded by a murderer targeting prostitutes along the border. As the investigation intensified, they discovered that the killer had been hiding in plain sight.
The success of 1982’s ‘First Blood’ created a genre of its own: movies starring Chuck Norris and David Carradine that grappled with post-Vietnam America by returning to the scene, revising history, and blowing up stuff
Dallas came into 2019 needing to sign a chunk of its core players, most notably Dak Prescott. He could be in line to become the NFL’s highest-paid player, but does the team have other ideas? A history of how the Cowboys have leveraged the perks that come with playing for the world’s most valuable franchise.
This is shaping up to be a big year for the supertall skyscrapers sprouting up throughout Midtown Manhattan. But the tallest of Manhattan’s new crop of skyscrapers, Extell’s Central Park Tower, now hovers above them all.
A group of indigenous people in Bolivia are famous for their healthy hearts, but a new study shows that they are experiencing higher rates of obesity after the introduction of processed cooking oils to their diet.
At fifty-one, Dion is wrapping up her Vegas residency with a world tour, an album, and two movies in the works. Why has it taken forty years for the world's most talented singer to finally become cool?
An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.