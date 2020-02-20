Will Ferrell Reveals What It Was Like To Eat A Reindeer's Eyeball On 'Hot Ones'
The actor shares stories with Sean Evans while struggling to eat extremely spicy wings, but he'll never forget his exotic fare with Bear Grylls.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Interracial boxing matches were banned in Texas. One man slugged his way into the ring anyway. The never-before-told full story of the fight that changed history.
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
it's 200 years of population migration and growth history captured in 10 seconds.
The car was spotted a few times during the model's development in the mid-1990s before fading into legend. The Drive tracked down its story.
A new study finds that alcohol-related deaths doubled between 1999 and 2017, and more troublingly, young people are among those most affected.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
The Houston Astros cheated their way to a World Series title — and mostly got away with it.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
There's been quite a bit of shuffling of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year compared to last year.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
What Liz Lemon and Chrissy Teigen reveal about "hot mess syndrome."
X - formerly Google X - aims to pursue technological breakthroughs by taking crazy ideas seriously. When will its bets pay off?
Dutch painter Rutger Hiemstra creates a brilliant optical illusion to make you think you can grab this banana out of an aluminum container — but it's flat.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
Spruce up your nightstand with the Tree of Light. This beautiful, sculptural piece is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker in one. Save 13 percent off when you get it for $129.99 today.
Disney's Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance is a ride so immersive that calling it a ride seems reductive. And it's just a mere hint of where theme parks are headed in the future.
How do the richest fictional characters stack up against each other?
A goof ball's post-"SNL" career tends to follow a pattern. You take a beloved character from the show and stretch it to an 81-minute sporadically funny movie that critics dismiss as "bloated." Samberg, somehow, has rejected that narrative and traveled a different trajectory.
Flourishing within one of India's driest regions, the banyan tree Thimmamma Marrimanu has become an enduring symbol of eternal life.
Michael Bloomberg is worth $62.8 billion. It's hard to grasp how much money that actually is, but Mother Jones attempted to try.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government announced it will begin clinical trials to test treatments for the deadly new coronavirus.
Warren gave herself a big jolt, Sanders deflected attacks on his frontrunning campaign and Bloomberg took heat from everyone.
On Wednesday night, verbal fireworks flew as six Democratic candidates duked it out in a Las Vegas debate on MSNBC, ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Here are several of the most memorable moments during Wednesday's debate.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
"Jolly Jane" Toppan overcame a miserable Dickensian childhood to become a medical professional patients adored. She was also slowly murdering them one by one.
The fieriest moment of Wednesday's debate (and, it seems, any of the recent debates) came when Mike Bloomberg was asked about allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior towards women.
NASA definitely wants to go to Mars. But does it need the moon to get there?
Orthopedic surgeons have begun offering leg lengthening — long offered as a corrective procedure for congenital defects — to insecure, short men.
There are more steps involved in the process than you might think.
'Space Jam' writers and animators tell us about the labor-rights messages they hid in plain sight — and why Hollywood wasn't such a sunny place for the artists who made Bugs Bunny a baller.
An interview with a teenage Boy Scout falsely accused of sending harassing messages in 1994.
A stunning demonstration of how Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation technology can radically improve video playback quality.
Ahead of his highly-anticipated A "Quiet Place Part II," the director discusses the politics of his work, an "Office" reunion, and Marvel movies.
Puff Bar's popularity is surging, but no one knows anything about the mysterious company.
Chinese authorities reported 394 new cases in the latest 24-hour span, down sharply from the 1,749 reported the day before.
A San Francisco-based photographer is facing some legal backlash from the Golden Gate Bridge District over a photo that they claim he took from a restricted area.
The towering "mansion yacht" was one of the most buzzed-about debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year.
The dog movie industry is booming in 2020, but Hollywood has always exploited our canine obsession for box office success. And so it's finally time to organize every kind of movie mutt into one helpful document.
We're gaga for her.