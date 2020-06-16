Will Airbnb Be Able To Survive The Coronavirus?
Airbnb hosts are struggling to find long-term renters and turning instead to other platforms. Will the company be able to weather the coronavirus pandemic?
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
Protest at Barclays Center's plaza redefines a privately operated public space.
Some GOP lawmakers who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program also opposed legislation requiring lending transparency.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
With Father's Day approaching, we investigate the recent growing phenomenon of people showing off how attractive their parents once were.
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
Prominent white writers don't want to directly admit that they disagree with a large number of their Black colleagues.
Since 1932, the tiny town of Rugby, North Dakota, has claimed to be the geographical center of North America. But as with most things, the truth depends on who's telling it.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
Inside an experiment in self-government.
Less than a month after airing the final episodes of "The Last Dance," ESPN is offering up another nostalgic look back at 1998, this time shifting its focus to the historic home-run race that year between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa with "Long Gone Summer."
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home?
"Palm Springs," a romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be available for streaming on Hulu on July 10.
Not everyone took Peter Turchin seriously a decade ago when he said widespread civil unrest would sweep through the US in 2020.
In theory, it would seem that you could keep squeezing those blocks together indefinitely, or can you?
OnlyFans has grown explosively during the pandemic - — but men aren't simply watching. More and more, they're turning to the platform for recession revenue.
Why progressive activism rooted in faith is so often misconstrued.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
We're not sure if this is so much a talent as much as a display of black magic.
Park County hasn't been able to figure out who is behind the 2,100 acres. We can reveal it's Reed Hastings.
Now that's a prodigy right there.
Here's a good reason to put the lid down before you flush: a new computer modeling study shows how a flushing toilet can send a cloud of little particles containing fecal matter into the air — fecal matter that could carry coronavirus.
An unassuming bench in the Abbey Gardens of Bury St Edmunds is, curiously, the world's first cyber-bench.
The wealth gap between Black and white households in the country is horribly disproportionate.
With coronavirus infections surging as economies reopen, officials will need to consider unorthodox alternatives. Pakistan offers some lessons.
At the beginning of the month, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck in Taiwan. Here are some educated guesses about what went wrong.
Our entire visual field is not made the same.
An investigation by Privacy International showed that some companies are advertising on Facebook using the data of people they have never interacted with.
This 34-inch curved display from Alienware is such a joy to experience. It supports both a 120Hz refresh and Nvida G-Sync with a native resolution of 3,440-by-1,440.
She's been having a moment — and that's not a good thing. Using baby name data, we found other names that are equally as "Karen" as Karen.
András Arató reveals how a stock photo shoot changed his life forever.
It's time to double down on electric vehicles.
U.S. health care prices are unregulated, opaque and unpredictable. When Congress required insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, a few providers decided to take advantage.
We all have more time to ourselves these days. This guy used to to make something special.
Hikaru Nakamura is the top-ranked blitz chess player in the world — and his channel has seen a meteoric rise as he coaches streamers in the ancient game.
"We don't know why he chose Tulsa, but we can't see any way that his visit will be good for the city."
Who's the fish out of water now?
The promise was made on American Independence Day, 1983. "We, Linda Montano and Tehching Hsieh, plan to do a one year performance. We will stay together for one year and never be alone... tied together at [the] waist with an 8-foot rope."
What follows is a story of a number of women who invented fortunes. They lied, faked pictures, forged documents, and posed as socialites, or royals. They enacted, without knowing one other, The Heiress Con: inventing a fortune in order to create one. And they became stinking rich, for a spell of time, borrowing on the back of marvelous lies.
This is really taking the acrobatics of the Olympics sports to the next level.
A cheap and widely available drug called dexamethasone can help save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus. UK experts say the low-dose steroid treatment is major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus.
One look at the uncertainties and the assumptions changes the story tremendously.
They're the biggest names in the credit card business, but how do the two compare against each other?
Kaepernick always deserved a job in the league. Don't forget how its teams tried to pretend otherwise.
For decades, many rocket scientists have looked to a propulsion system powered by a nuclear reactor as the fastest practical means of getting to Mars and other places in the solar system more quickly.
Teach a bird to steal fish and you feed it for a lifetime.