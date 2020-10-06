Will A German Stick Grenade Blow Up A Teddy Bear Wearing Body Armor?
YouTubers Demoliton Ranch blow up a teddy-bear wearing body armor with a German stick grenade to see how much damage it causes the big guy.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
Last Thursday, Armenian chess grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian's team win was overturned and he was banned for life by both Chess.com and the Pro Chess League for as-yet "unspecified fair play regulations."
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley put together a map of brutally honest state slogans.
Williams's response to Trump's tweet about how people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 is serious and important, but her pronunciation of the word "corona" is certainly left-field.
A horrifying simulation reveals the devastation unleashed on a city if a nuclear bomb was dropped on it.
Author of The "Book Of Horror," Matt Glasby, breaks down exactly how the scariest horror movies get under our skin.
How sick is Trump, really? When did Trump last test negative for the virus? What medications is Trump being given? And more.
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz and more star in this spy thriller, coming January 15, 2021.
With tourism struggling, a number of Caribbean countries are enticing Americans with tax-free short-term visas.
Thirty years after "Ice Ice Baby," Robert Van Winkle is ready to talk about it all — his rise, his fall and that infamous night on the balcony. And it may just change how you feel about him.
He challenged her to take the money underneath a bottle without touching the bottle. She, well, nailed it.
Two years ago, Brent Underwood purchased the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo, where he has been living as its sole resident for the last six months. Here are some of the most interesting insights about his experience.
A teenage clerk dialed 911. How should the brothers who own CUP Foods pay for what happened next?
In 1841, William Henry Harrison became the first commander in chief to die in office.
Before the pandemic, the Times Square Olive Garden was the chain's best-performing location.
1990 was an extraordinary year for music. The Hood Internet took 60 of the greatest songs from that year and condensed it down to an epic three minute mashup.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
The fascinating history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and how they bust criminals in the United States.
This year's iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to have a new squared-off design, support 5G cellular networks and come in four different variants.
IGN's worst-reviewed movies of 2020 (so far) is an unfortunate list, because nobody sets out to make a bad movie (as far as we know), but sometimes a project just doesn't come together.
The conservative Supreme Court Justices claimed "the court has created a problem that only it can fix."
A fire or a flooding is already a very stressful situation to have to deal with, but just imagine having to grapple with that on a nuclear submarine.
Saturday was the first acqua alta of the season for Venice. It was also the day when, after decades of delays, controversy and corruption, the city finally trialled its long-awaited flood barriers against the tide.
Twenty years later, versions of Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" can still be heard in sports games, trailers and ads, thanks to "Lord of the Rings."
2020 is the terrible gift that just keeps on giving.
I want her to stay discreet in her profiles, but she says it doesn't matter.
White-centered food narratives appear most often at fast-casual restaurants. It's time to hold them accountable.
Composers like Eímear Noone and Manami Matsumae created some of the most iconic songs in games that have defined the industry.
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan after the island nation was introduced to the wonders of photography by European visitors.
Criterion's boutique streaming service is reminding us this Halloween why the '70s were a golden age for horror cinema.
Concerns are growing that adversaries will take advantage of the White House's lack of transparency to sow mischief.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
For some on social media, finding the cleaning product has become like winning the lottery.
It's just apple juice in here. Don't worry about it, pal. Apple juice.
You've heard of the light bulb and the telephone, but what about Thomas Edison's terrifying talking doll and Alexander Graham Bell's metal detector?
Learn about risk factors and common traits.
During times like these, it's important to remember to step back and social distance.
With both a cold and hot compartment.
It's still a way off, but a feasible, fast, at-home SARS-CoV-2 test is on the horizon.
When life gives you a trampoline, make it bounce.
Zealandia sank into the sea 60 million years ago, but its legacy lives on.
Britain's mysterious underground tunnels have been a source of fascination for decades. Yet, until recently, authorities have remained conspicuously secretive about them.
In the face of a potential natural disaster, why don't we all try to chill a bit?
Humanity's most recent common ancestor and so-called genetic isopoint illustrate the surprising connections among our family trees.