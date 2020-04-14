Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

TWINKLE TWINKLE SUPER STAR

1 digg gizmodo.com

Back in 2016, a telescope spotted a supernova flaring so brightly that it far outshone its own galaxy. The exploded star continued emitting radiation for more than 1,000 days, unleashing more energy than any supernova previously documented. But that's only the start of the story.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample