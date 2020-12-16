Wife Destroys Husband's PS4 To Give Him A Surprise Gift
Surely there's a less destructive way to deliver a surprise?
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2020.
Facebook says it's standing up for small businesses.
The king of late night pranks, Jimmy Kimmel, really outdoes himself here.
This guy brilliantly imagines Tucker Carlson going to a Chipotle.
The story of Jeffrey Epstein's former close friend and associate — from her vanishing to being remanded in prison — has unfolded like a TV drama. What was it like to be following the story?
If the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was good enough to get a nod from the US Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health almost certainly is as well.
A supercut of every quirky girl's explanation of why they're "not like other girls."
The estate went from a $10.5 million appraisal to $4.1 million, resulting in a much lower tax bill for the senator and her husband.
You get trolled on Twitter by a billionaire who has nothing better to do.
See how many COVID-19 patients are being treated, and how many ICU beds remain available, at individual US hospitals.
An audio tape captured Cruise in a rage over crew members standing too close to one another.
Social media always sort of sucks. In 2020 it was insufferable.
An exhaustive analysis of Apple's new expensive headphones that everybody's talking about.
For decades, the woman behind "Something's Gotta Give" and "The Holiday" has been the foremost purveyor of onscreen hygge. In 2020, she says she's finally ready to retire from it all.
An interview with Ward Sutton, creator of the Sickos Guy.
She's not sure about the brick wall, but she likes that NBC journalist John Heilemann looks like a "villain good guy."
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
IPO madness aside, there are some key differences between the pandemic-era tech rally and the dot-com boom of the late 1990s.
You never know who's dancing in a motion-capture suit for these dancing avatars.
Seeing as how "Wonder Woman 1984" is the first superhero blockbuster movie we've had in a long time, expectations for the "Wonder Woman" sequel are understandably high. But does it satisfy those expectations or does it disappoint? Here's what the reviews say.
"The site of injection, on my arm, was sore for at least a week."
Ole Peters, a theoretical physicist in the UK, claims to have the solution. All it would do is upend three centuries of economic thought.
Both require a delicate (and chilly) shipping process.
Tobias Capwell is the curator of arms and armor at The Wallace Collection in London. With over 30 years of experiences, Capwell rates popular medieval scenes and explains the intricate details of a forgotten era.
When £2.5m of rare books were stolen in an audacious heist at Feltham in 2017, police wondered, what's the story?
From the Smithsonian's Earth Optimism team comes a surprising list of successful efforts making a difference.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
According to a Sunday New York Times report, Cleveland will lose its racist team moniker after the 2021 season. It's a promising step forward — but one that should have come decades ago.
After the 2016 election, many predicted a boon for comedy. But over the last four years, the 45th president of the United States has been nearly impossible to joke about.
Here's how you pull off an action movie stunt fall without hurting yourself.
Shiraishi was arrested in October 2017 after police searched his home to investigate the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had posted suicidal notes on social media, including Twitter.
Explore the map above to see totals and per capita figures around the country for both new confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
The fast food establishment allows me to indulge in an uncomplicated worldview and to exist anonymously for a little bit.
US authorities are seeking his extradition from Canada on charges including sex trafficking.
The relationship with work and health is very different on the east coast and the west coast.
Tianducheng, China, was built to replicate the City of Light, from the Eiffel Tower to minute details such as street lamps and urban furniture
Tons of solar panels installed in the early 2000s are reaching the end of their lifecycles, posing a serious problem for the industry to contend with: solar panel disposal practices are far from being environmentally friendly.
Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto thought his phone was gone for good, but it shockingly survived the drop.
In a year fraught with turmoil, people flocked to the internet's most popular search engine to research the coronavirus pandemic (and to look up symptoms). Here's what else people googled.
All Bill Duffy had to do was inform the Miami Heat that Anthony Carter planned to return. Two decades after failing to do that, Duffy has made his client whole.
This is a perfect example of how not all toasts need to be made at a wedding.
The celebrity blogger was banned from TikTok on Saturday in a move he said was influenced by the app's biggest stars.
After his recent collection of essays stirred controversy, the author has written the script for a slasher horror movie. He tells Ed Cumming why today's social media storms are nothing compared with what he faced for writing "American Psycho."
