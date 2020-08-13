Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WEB AND FLOW

capiche.com

One day, Internet Explorer was nearly the only game in town, powering 96% of website visits at its peak in 2002. Then, quickly it turned into the app you only used to download Firefox or Chrome, or so the joke went. And then Internet Explorer died and turned into Chrome.

'I CALL IT THE ROCKEFELLER SYNDROME'

jezebel.com

On the day of the magazine's September 2020 issue release — an installment published at a moment when over 160,000 Americans have died over the span of a few months, cities are erupting in protest met with violent state suppression, and over 30 million people are unemployed — perhaps it's worth checking in on what people described euphemistically as those of "style and accomplishment" are reading right now.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account