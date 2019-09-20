Why You Might To Avoid This European City On Your Next Vacation
Marseille is considered one of the most dangerous cities in Europe with widespread drug trafficking and gang activity. Here's how it got so bad.
Michael Wyetzner explains why Wes Anderson outdid himself in designing the architectural world of "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Sundiata Acoli, 85, was sentenced to life in prison in 1974 for the murder of a police officer.
The tremblor observed on 4 May is the strongest quake ever recorded on another planet.
Canada's modest institutions have lowered the ceiling on creative professionals. Is leaving the answer?
Johnny Harris explains why we should all be worried about the United States extraditing Julian Assange and charging him to the fullest extent of the law over Wikileaks whether you like him or not.
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane in a Florida airport Tuesday afternoon, May 10, when the pilot became incapacitated.
Sure, it was vastly inferior to its nemesis Game Boy — not to mention, the size of a brick — but the people who had one loved it, and continue to do so this day. Isn't that worth a second look?
General contractor Tom Silva explains how to pick the right hammer for the job at hand, and the mistakes you should avoid when using one.
It wasn't all young men and guns: the Black Panther Party's programs fed more hungry kids than the state of California.
Opposition MPs noticed the familiar background on Liberal MP Shafqat Ali's screen.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
A badger proved he was the king of the forest much to the chagrin of these UK hikers.
An estimated 2,500 Carvana employees will lose their jobs.
Joining the picket line like it's 1939.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Shireen Abu Akleh may have been hit by Palestinian fire.
John Mulaney wasn't afraid to tell Eric Adams how he really felt about New York City's criminalization of selling food on the subway.
Is there something abnormal about me?
This book doesn't just offer challenging puzzles, it also delivers an immersive narrative.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Back in the day, this woman's mother was given a walnut cellarette as gift for taking care of a family friend. Watch her receive the news that this passed down piece of heritage could be worth six-figures in the market today.
By the end of 2021, beer was nearly a $100 billion industry. Here's where it gets the most love among states in America.
Hiking and sports are nice and all, but chilling by the pool in a comfy tee and some cool shorts is the pinacle of spring and summer for us.
The actress opens up about posing nude for Women's Health and the mental shift that changed everything.
"Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion," Musk said at a Financial Times forum on Tuesday.
We've seen plenty of bad low-light photos, but the DuoVox Mate Pro aims to provide color photos and video in color that look darn close to daylight shots.
Chefs Sydney and Michael Hursa have cooked in some of the world's most celebrated kitchens. They recently started a new venture and took to Reddit to reveal secrets from their Michelin-starred days.
Cleveland Guardians commentator Rick Manning had a quip reacting to a Gavin Sheets blunder that went viral, though if you listen carefully, it might actually not be what you think he says.
Harness the very beginnings of our understanding of optics to create distinct photos. With six different apertures, this lets to convert your DSLR to the world's fanciest pinhole camera.
Fans known as Larries are convinced Styles is in a same-sex relationship with One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.
Vox went down the rabbit hole of this curious satellite photo showing circles in the middle of Sahara Desert and their investigation revealed a surprising cause.
Employees at a store in Virginia filed for a union election Tuesday, with more locations potentially to come.
Five strangers were asked to rank themselves by strength and it became a spontaneous support group.
If Roe is overturned, abortion bans will take effect in 13 "trigger states." These men — from state legislators to presidents — made it happen.
After being sued by two election workers in Georgia, One America News Network put out a statement acknowledging there was no widespread voter fraud in the state during the 2020 election.
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate.
On TikTok, the woman briefly known as Pornhub's No. 1 performer is amassing a more supportive, more female fanbase.
Cheddar does a deep dive into how Los Angeles lost its way as a city with one of the best public transportation systems into one of the most car-centric places in the world.
After decades of flying just under the radar, the star of "The Dropout" is ready for superstardom.
"This was not just the typical conservative ideology that I had seen cozying up to evangelicalism over the years. This was something else."
This highly nostalgic 1992 promo for Microsoft made performing functions on Excel seem like some high tech wizardry.
An apparent heir to the Big Three has finally arrived.
The Previa avoids the traditional minivan stigma by being one of the most interesting vehicles of any kind on the road.
Adam Sandler is a basketball scout who has one last chance to make things work. He's found a potentially game changing player in Spain, but do they have what it takes to compete in the NBA?
The case for doing less.
Quick delivery became a pandemic lifeline for many - but is the endless cycle of cardboard putting an undue strain on the planet, our infrastructure and workers?