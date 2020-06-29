Why This Small Patch Of Land Makes It Impossible To Drive Between North America And South America
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
"As the truck was backing up he hit the power line that ran across the two sides of the street, pulling it from the transformers, causing a huge vibration and loud boom which caused the power to go out in most of the town."
From "Normal People" to "Love Is Blind" to "Better Call Saul," a deeply weird year in the television industry hasn't had a lack of tremendous series
Among Hollywood's stars, who has had the most acting and directing credits from 2010 to 2020?
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Roberts didn't save abortion rights, he told future litigants how to bury them.
Only together do they reveal the full picture.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
Tesla's copycat, Nikola, is shameless. But that doesn't mean it's worthless.
Read this excerpt from top bartender Eric Alperin's new book "Unvarnished" about his experiences working at New York's Little Branch and navigating the world of craft cocktails.
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
More than 2,000 communities are being removed on Monday for violating Reddit's new content policies. Other subreddits include r/Cumtown and r/GenderCritical.
Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form content platform has struggled to make an impact with bad reviews, lack of interest and legal issues swirling.
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
President Trump's obstructions of justice were broader than those of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton and the special counsel's investigation proved it. How come the report didn't say so?
Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump's account was banned for "hateful conduct" that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed.
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Science denialism is not just a simple matter of logic or ignorance.
"I feel like I'm risking my life for a dollar" — what the struggle Amazon workers face during the pandemic says about the future of work in America.
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
Depending on your sleeping position, you actually don't
The Sunshine State has hosted four conventions. Each one is a cautionary tale that Trump probably should have heeded before picking Jacksonville in August.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
We really didn't need a visual prompt for the concept of bending the curve.
Nigeria's one of those countries that lies constantly about COVID deaths. To get an idea of the truth, we visited gravediggers in Kano and discovered they have never been so busy.
Is this the birth of a new sport or a recipe for disaster?
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
Scientists not involved in the study seriously doubt the findings, which challenge the current consensus on where and when the virus originated.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.
Inside the unrest at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
America has thrived despite a long history of ignorant voters making questionable decisions and unqualified elected officials implementing abysmal policies.
That's four times more when compared to the same period last year.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
Growing up, police dramas were my favorite genre to watch. But the stories they told were always at odds with the world that I lived in.
The failure to stage the tracing workforce harks back to U.S. officials' inability to build up adequate testing in the early days of the pandemic.
Apocalypse porn and world-ending sex fantasies have a decades-long history that illuminates how we cope with desire in crisis.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.