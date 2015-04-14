Were Cats Really Worshiped As Gods Back In Ancient Egypt?
Here's what what life was really like for a cat living in Ancient Egypt.
Here's what what life was really like for a cat living in Ancient Egypt.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Kenan Thompson as OJ stops by "SNL" to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. We didn't think OJ was going to show up but he did.
It's over a decade since seven perfectly arranged beans came to constitute dinner. But is the age of small plates dining coming to an end? And if so, what's next?
An Oscars seat filler (Jerrod Carmichael) gets interrupted while talking to Will Smith (Chris Redd). And "Paddington 2" gets name dropped! We didn't expect that.
Yesterday, following a dramatic U-turn, the government confirmed that it would continue with its plans to ban conversion therapy. But there was a catch: the practice would be banned for lesbians and gay men, but not for trans people.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
Here's what what life was really like for a cat living in Ancient Egypt.
With an assist from Diana Ross, at the 1999 MTV Music Awards, the hip-hop legend transformed the pastie from a cover-all to a sartorial centerpiece.
"Is It Cake?" does a disservice to the fine art of realistic cakes.
BJ Novak catches Cadbury Creme Eggs in a lie during this memorable interview from the archives with Conan O'Brien. (From 2007)
The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's noble mission to help injured airmen is hampered by what numerous people say is a toxic workplace.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You know that gimmick where you take an energetic pop hit and slow it down to make it wistful? Well, this is proof that you should let the band do it themselves. (From 2017)
Here's how big each nation's proven oil reserve is, thanks to a nifty graphic from Ruben Berge Mathisen.
The '90s really were a different time. A time when people had values and endless prescriptions for Lithium. (From 2012)
Visitors to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland report feelings of tightness in their chests, nervousness in their hands, and feelings of depression.
It begins with the swearmaster jumping into the sea for no real reason, and doesn't improve from there.
Mel Gibson's handler abruptly shut down an interview with Jesse Watters after the host asked the actor about the Will Smith Chris Rock slap.
Redditor u/BtownBrelooms quizzed the r/AskReddit community about things that were "used heavily in the year 2000" but now almost never used today, and they got a lot of people in their 30s happily eager to reminisce about their childhoods.
Slime that can be controlled by a magnetic field can navigate tight spaces and grasp objects, making it ideal for possible uses inside the body
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Aaron Rodgers' beef with Ndamukong Suh had cold feet, hard hits, and took a decade to play out.
Reddit's r/Place project is back this April Fools Day, five years after the original experiment in 2017, in which "more than one million redditors placed approximately 16 million tiles on a blank communal digital canvas."
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Tory Kotsur interprets our favorite scenes from "The Godfather," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Jaws," "The Graduate," and more.
The Department of Justice is taking aim at the tech giant's forced bundling of Google Maps with its Android Automotive OS and other services.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
"We swapped everything. We swapped shows, bands, even wives," said Jimmy Kimmel.
The problem wasn't just that John R. Brinkley's science wasn't sound or that he was more of a grifter than an MD, it was that he kept killing his patients while needlessly inserting goat testicles into their scrotums.
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
Actor Ben Schwartz, star of "Sonic the Hedgehog", made Polygon a promise: if Sonic 2 got greenlit, he would return to our studio and do another speed-interview. What resulted was chaos.
Strength coach Jeff Cavaliere shows how to create resistance and stimulate muscle growth without any equipment.
Ben Stiller told Seth Meyers about the time he got yelled at by Steven Spielberg on the set of the 1987 war drama "Empire of the Sun."
True Price, a Dutch nonprofit, aims to help us grasp the real costs of consumption.
CNN+ in its formative phase feels somewhat like the Quibi of streaming news.
Here's a rare look inside Ukraine's capital city in recent days.
We don't want to live in a world where miniature cows aren't being abducted by aliens on a daily basis.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
The New York Times's senior word engineer wants to ruin your day each time you attempt to figure out his puzzle.
A decade after her failed vice presidential bid, the former Alaska governor is running to replace conservative GOP Rep. Don Young, who died last week.
These three dividend stocks make up a big chunk of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's portfolio.
Frederick Douglass actually says "I'm certainly not ok with slavery but…" in this bizarre time traveling kids show aimed at conservative families.
How a bunch of Starbucks baristas built a labor movement.
The Amazon-owned streaming platform just can't shake its sexually explicit content.
Jomboy thinks this might be the pettiest rule for an umpire to call someone out on.
The ridiculous theory that Russia's war is going according to plan, debunked.
Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted Chris Rock during last Sunday's Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.