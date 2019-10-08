Recommended

WON'T STAND FOR THIS

The unspoken escalator etiquette says those who stand should stay on the right so stair-walkers like me can pass on the left. Apparently this is all wrong. Walking may be faster for me, but it slows everybody else down.
OUT OF YOUR GOURD

Carving pumpkins is so... simple. Don't you think? Animator Kevin Parry spiced up his pumpkins by carving fifteen pumpkins as separate frame of a special spooky animation.