A leap off a tall building will make any friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's spidey senses tingle. But the beautiful vista granted to a gamer's superpowered BASE jump in 2018's "Spider-Man" looks pretty different from what you get in 2004's "Spider-Man 2."
The enforcement of China's One Child Policy officially came to an end in 2015. But its affects are still felt today. In fact, fallout from this decision by the Communist Party of China will be felt for decades.
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
The unspoken escalator etiquette says those who stand should stay on the right so stair-walkers like me can pass on the left. Apparently this is all wrong. Walking may be faster for me, but it slows everybody else down.
On Tuesday, in a landmark case for transgender rights, the Supreme Court will consider arguments that federal civil rights laws barring workplace discrimination based on sex also encompasses gender identity.
You spend a lot of time in your car, so naturally, it can get pretty dirty. But if you don't want to waste an entire weekend cleaning it, keep the Autowit Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum on hand. It cleans messes quickly and it's 25% off now.
YouTube has helped to fundamentally remake the way we think about fame, clout, and the very idea of entertainment. As the site prepares to turn 15, a generation of creators are discovering their cultural power and (sometimes) their limits.
If you're having some friends over for drinks on Halloween, you're gonna want to step up your spooky game. Not only is this whiskey glass shaped like a skull, it has an actual .308 bullet embedded in it.
A study of 1,769 US undergrads found that those who got off Facebook for a week consumed less news, experienced greater wellbeing… and, uh, valued Facebook 20% more highly, in monetary terms, than they had before they took their break.
Modern video games employ some really complicated effects to convey to the players what's going on. Particle effects — the tech that makes explosions go boom and bullets go pop — are some of the coolest.