super lawyer brothers
Polygon

Video game emulators are technically not illegal, but that doesn't stop Nintendo and Sony from trying to change that.

BLIMPIN' AIN'T EASY

Blimps were once considered a futuristic mode of transportation but these serious logistical concerns have made them more endangered than a Yangtze river dolphin.
AN UNDERGROUND ENERGY FORTRESS
Hewn from a near-mythic Scottish mountain, colossal Cruachan Power Station in Argyll is a model for renewable and low-carbon energy production and a pioneer in sustainable tourism.
the headline below shows this effect

In an increasingly polarized world, it seems as if people are becoming more convinced of their own beliefs and less willing to contemplate other points of view. But could this be to the detriment of our intelligence?

