Why Using A Robot Makes This Food Commercial Look A Lot More Appetizing
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
Mika the Ragdoll Cat loves to relax by the koi pond and gently gets kissed by the fish.
Japanese researchers used a supercomputer to create an animation of how particles spread when sitting at the dinner table.
The sound of her cooking is so satisfying.
How introducing a ranked choice increases voter participation and reduces polarization.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
The Traxxis RC Car, one of the most durable RC car in the world, gets tested on a mountain bike trail.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Thanks to support from the community and the world, the Doctor Who villain is rising again.
A special "fall cleaning edition" of find the cat.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini
secured a point for his team after he scored a stunning last minute equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur.
Gen Z has an incredible talent for coming up with painfully specific insults for those who don't wear a mask or social distance.
Half the corals on Australia's Great Barrier Reef have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the World Heritage-listed underwater ecosystem.
Over 6,000 pedestrians were killed by motor vehicles in 2018, the highest number of fatalities since 1990. The rise of a certain car's popularity may be to blame.
The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. Some scientists believe that thawing permafrost — ground frozen since the last Ice Age — is about to release enormous amounts of climate-warming emissions.
With their miniature ramps, stairs and holes cut into fences and stone walls, the gardens of Kirtlington in Oxfordshire are a haven for wildlife
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
The story of the fictional Ford Bronco pitchman may be one of the funniest movies of the year. And the new Hulu release could be just the beginning for the character.
Here's a a custom Star Wars inspired entertainment center built from scratch.
Floppy, wiggly and filled with joy, we haven't seen a Halloween costume this iconic since the Nixon mask was invented.
Not every review of the 1997 movie was glowing when "Shawshank Redemption" first came out.
Docuseries, like HBO's series about NXIVM called "The Vow," are TV's latest prestige offering — but they're not so different from their trashier predecessors.
Within weeks of the gathering that drew nearly half a million bikers, the Dakotas, along with Wyoming, Minnesota and Montana, were leading the nation in new coronavirus infections per capita.
A nightmare situation.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
Worse yet, stripping the IRS, DOJ and SEC of their powers has been a completely bipartisan effort.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
It... let's just say it would not be good. Here, let's do the math.
A design oversight for the Citigroup Center nearly put 200,000 New Yorkers in danger.
Researchers are finding clues to autistic behavior — in patients' gut bacteria. Using fecal transplants to improve symptoms have shown promise in preliminary studies.
New York's Andrew Rice explores the future of real estate when the city's office buildings are empty.
Japanese researchers used a supercomputer to create an animation of how particles spread when sitting at the dinner table.
A federal class-action lawsuit accuses New York police of unconstitutionally detaining people in order to run their IDs.
Diane Lane on finding her comedic potential in Frances, binging raw garlic in her go-to taverna between scenes, and her "embarrassing" real-life trip to Cortona.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
The rural poverty that created Dolly Parton.
Cory Doctorow's "Little Brother" series has been a young-adult sci-fi bible for teen hacktivists. But with the latest and darkest book in the trilogy, it's all grown up.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
This is the story of the Naushon Island great white shark, as told by those who were there.
Featuring a different side of the Sunshine State and photos of the "Deathmatch Drive-In."
Mika the Ragdoll Cat loves to relax by the koi pond and gently gets kissed by the fish.
This man was sucked into QAnon for two years. Here's how he escaped the virtual cult.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
The sound of her cooking is so satisfying.
Lauren Southern could spew racist propaganda like no other. But the men around her were better at one thing: trafficking in ugly misogyny.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
If things don't go Donald Trump's way on Election Day, the President may face more serious matters than how to pack up the West Wing.
Attacks on Joe Biden's son are missing the mark — while keeping the GOP distracted.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
The U.S. government collects detailed data on who's dying in which jails around the country - but won't let anyone see it. So, Reuters conducted its own tally of fatalities in America's biggest jails, pinpointing where suicide, botched healthcare and bad jailkeeping are claiming lives in a system with scant oversight.
YouTuber Equalo attempts to power a TI-84 graphical calculator with electricity obtained by potatoes.