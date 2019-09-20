Picks Video Long Reads Tech
YOU CAN'T HALF IT ALL
thisiscolossal.com

When the once burgeoning coal industry in Ruhrgebiet, Germany, began to decline, many of the workers' apartments were sold off. Oftentimes, new owners only purchased half of the building — miners maintained a lifelong right of residence to their quarters — creating a stark split between the left and right sides of the structure.

