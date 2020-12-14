Why This Road Leads To Nowhere
We all have unfinished projects that is just lying somewhere gathering dust. This is what happens when that unfinished project is a road.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
The reporting of snow falling in your neighborhood comes with unexpected pitfalls.
"We're going to almost need a New Deal for an entire generation of kids to give them the opportunity to catch up," one advocate said.
How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweetest gig.
According to new research, coffee before breakfast may lead to a higher blood glucose spike.
You would be surprised by the pronunciation traps of simple names like "Frome" and "Bicester."
RIP millennial pink. Hello earthy tones.
The highly-anticipated video game arrives with a rich world of music from the likes of Run the Jewels and Grimes, but reality sometimes interferes with full immersion.
It's not that they sound bad. It's just that after you hear this kind of singing too often, it becomes supremely aggravating.
This reflection of 2020 takes you across Indigenous territories, from New York to Yellowknife, from Mauna Kea to Oaxaca. Even as we struggled through a pandemic and widespread civil unrest, we hope these photos will also show you some quieter moments of hope and connectivity.
When Santa gets home from a long night of delivering presents, shouldn't he get to enjoy a cold one in the buff? This sweater sure thinks he should.
They shrugged off the pandemic, then their family and friends started dying.
As bacteria grow more resistant to antibiotics, bacteriophage therapy is making a comeback.
"If your dog's name is Luna, go home. If you're already home, stay there."
During Christmas of 1918, the United States was in the midst of an influenza pandemic. The parallels to 2020 are numerous.
From freak snowstorms to the comedic cyclone that is Chevy Chase, the cast and creators reveal the secrets behind this beloved holiday-movies classic.
There's some truth to the meme claiming that all crustaceans are evolving into crab-shaped beings.
"If the train stays, I'm gone."
Barr on Monday said he would resign next week, ending a tenure in which the President Trump loyalist carried the administration's "law and order" message but ultimately dealt the most credible blow to Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was littered with fraud.
These are the dystopian times we live in.
Lawmakers could announce an omnibus compromise as soon as Monday, with legislative text expected Tuesday.
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology startup whose market value topped $1 billion.
To be this close to victory and to lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Hungarian biologist Tibor Gánti is an obscure figure. Now, more than a decade after his death, his ideas about how life began are finally coming to fruition.
Our quarantine bard-in-residence has delivered an album in part about being sad at home over the holidays, just in time for winter break.
Principles of origami are crucial to the design of this line of house designed by the Latvian company Brette Haus.
We examine the most unusual scene in "The Chronicles of Narnia's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Father Christmas (Santa Claus) gives children in the 1940s weapons. Why?
Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" has been praised for its introspection. In reality, the book is a 768-page defense of the status quo.
Satellites — and drones — were intended to replace it. But the 65-year-old Lockheed U-2 is still at the top of its game, flying missions in an environment no other aircraft can operate in.
It's lovely seeing how gentle he is with them.
Here's how much Americans are spending during this gift-giving season — and what they're spending money on.
Aside from the shrubbery, the most striking part of Tim Burton's 1990 film is its surreal, near-neon neighborhood. Building it took a few twisted minds, a quirky tract in Florida, and a lot of paint.
For the umpteenth time, we do not need to know about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, thank you very much.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
When you get much, much more than you bargained for.
"We left the dead things, raw and meaty, lying on the beach," one sealer recalled.
What can hunter-gatherer societies teach us about work, time and happiness?
All across the Swiss alps are military installation and bunkers carefully hidden so as to blend into the surrounding landscape. Some of them are camouflaged as huge rocks, others as quiet villas or barns that could open up in the event of an emergency to reveal cannons and heavy machine guns that could blow any approaching army to smithereens
A Daily Mail investigation alleges that Andrew did stay at the billionaire pedophile's mansion, despite his previous denial in a BBC interview.
Mackie is an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device in the trailer for Netflix sci-fi action film "Outside the Wire."
If Jill Biden wants to flaunt her Ed.D., who are we to object?
The uncanny allure of our unlived lives.
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
"Covid penis" is a real thing, and you don't want it — trust us.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.