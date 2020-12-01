Why This Glue Won't Stop Spinning
Here's why PVC cement, which is not technically glue, spins when you drop it in water.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
There's a lot of material to work with.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
The small biotech's promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is only half of the reason.
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
We reached out to a number of historians of science for their take on the biggest scientific fraud of the last half-century.
Despite being the picture of an ultra-modern city, ancient superstitions still play an everyday role in people's lives in Hong Kong.
Everyone knows the difference in zeroes between a billion and million but when it's laid out using equal installments the magnitude jumps out.
It might seem unbelievable given that the "Christmas creep" now begins before Halloween, but the true Christmas season actually starts on Christmas Day itself. That's right: December 25 marks the official start of the 12 days of Christmas, the Christian tradition that shares its name with a relentlessly stick-in-your-head Christmas carol.
The McRib and its 28 ingredients are back yet again.
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
The former mayor's fevered efforts to overturn the election results may be about self-preservation more than anything else.
Both teams want to know when — or how often — the virus passed from animals to people. But the trail may have gone cold, and the search has gotten political.
Charles Barry became the poster child for the fight to repeal bail reform. But some criminal justice advocates say his case illustrates the system's failure to address problems that could have kept him out of jail.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Brad Parscale reflects on the mistakes that Donald Trump made on the 2020 presidential election campaign.
The president wants Congress to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a provision that provides legal protection for tech companies.
2020 came for everybody, even Batman. Actor Jeff Ward brings attention to the Motion Picture Television Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
A CDC advisory panel will decide on its recommendations on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we expect, along with answers to other questions about the new shot.
A drone sighting caused the Gatwick airport to close for two days in 2018, but despite a lengthy police investigation, no culprit was ever found. So what exactly did people see in the Sussex sky?
Quibi may be dead now, but at least this head-scratching clip will forever live on in our memories.
Fans believe they've found a clue in GTA Online that could tell us of GTA 6's setting and location. Or, it could just be a coincidence.
Madilyn doesn't let the haters get her down with this composition composed only of mean comments.
A cute nostalgic Christmas movie or a bleak existentialist nightmare?
It's not the first time that the CDC has adjusted its guidance for the novel coronavirus as it adjusted to new research. In July the agency shortened, from 14 days to 10.
A lot of artifacts in the house seem to point to the previous owner being a veteran of the United States Air Force.
At the same time I was being given the gift of seeing Walter Tevis's novel's world come to life, it was also being taken away, and the reason for the sense of loss was obvious: Anya Taylor-Joy is way too good-looking to play Beth Harmon.
This 10-minute game is a lot of fun. It will also teach you a bunch about AI.
This little girl had no idea what she was getting herself into.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these, uh, Pornaments.
A Corning factory in upstate New York is running around the clock to help meet the urgent demand.
Ivan Miranda built a working all terrain skateboard and tested it out in extreme conditions.
Exploring the comment-section emotion of music as served by a mysterious algorithm.
We need to dispense with the myths and hagiography around being a founder and all be more honest about what the reality of running a business actually entails.
Dual premieres of "I Hate Suzie" and "The Flight Attendant' are a promising sign that the streaming service knows how to reach its audience.
What Facebook does to WhatsApp could change how we shop and use the internet forever.
The iconic Arecibo Telescope collapsed this morning after suffering irreparable damage from two cable breaks this year. Here's what the telescope looked like before the collapse.
Slack is now a Salesforce property, marking a substantial shift in the business software industry.
The late-night host is ready for a little less excitement: "If Joe Biden is a pair of khaki pants inside a manila envelope, that would be great."
There's a gap between what children believe their parents are doing versus what they actually do.
The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.
Melania Trump posted the first photos of this year's seasonal White House decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they are perfectly fine. See her decorative choices from all four years of the Trump administration.