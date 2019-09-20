Why This Frequently Used Camera Tilt Effect In Movies Is So Unsettling
How tilting a camera on its axis creates so much tension for viewers.
How tilting a camera on its axis creates so much tension for viewers.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How tilting a camera on its axis creates so much tension for viewers.
If you consistently have a monthly balance on your credit card, here's what to do — and more importantly, what not to do — so you don't get yourself deeper in debt.
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
"Death makes human beings seem like very small containers that are packed so densely we can only be aware of a fraction of what's inside us from moment to moment."
The model and actor's new book of essays is a fascinatingly solipsistic portrait of the tension between empowerment and objectification.
Learn all about how bricks are made, where they come from and what makes them special from expert mason Mark McCullough. "The talent of a bricklayer is making an inconsistent brick look consistent in a wall," he says.
Something mysterious is blocking cosmic rays in the Central Molecular Zone, according to a new study.
The first carmaker to hit a $1 trillion valuation has a complicated past.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
His campaign can't find its footing.
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"We are pouring carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere with hardly any concern for its long term and global effects," Sagan said in this unsettling Congressional testimony warning us about the future.
"She had a wank in the middle of Central Saint Martins and called it performance art."
Seth Meyers reminded viewers of a quote the former White House advisor made in March 2020 that "should follow her for the rest of her career."
Even if you're trapped in the middle of a crowd, here are some safety precautions you can take.
Every year, the streaming industry becomes even hungrier for intellectual property to adapt.
Fourteen fans, one bucket and a bunch of colors — captured in 1,000 frames-per-second on 4K film. It's lit.
Jellycat, the stuffed animal brand for babies and toddlers, has accumulated a VERY enthusiastic parent fan base.
If you've an internet connection, free time and a stubborn commitment to getting the facts right, then you too, can be an open source researcher.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Lucille Ball's hometown famously featured a statue that looked nothing like her. Nicole Kidman's version of Lucille Ball might actually look even less like her.
Warner Bros. teams with Nifty's to launch 100,000 unique "Matrix"-inspired avatars.
As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?
The new technology is scheduled to roll out at early as 2026.
The man purchased the Rolex Oyster Cosmograph for $345.97 in 1975 (which, to be fair, wasn't cheap), but he wasn't prepared for what the super-rare watch is worth today.
Free Fly's Elements jacket keeps us warm without the heft of other jackets because of the incredibly insulated sherpa lining.
The Solterra is built on a platform co-developed by Toyota.
Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Aubrey Plaza told Stephen Colbert that Michael Caine tried to get her to do this one weird trick and she couldn't believe it was humanly possible.
The actor was on "Salon Talks" to discuss his Netflix action flick, voicing Mickey and why "Office" fans yell at him.
Adding Jack Black to anything instantly improves it as demonstrated in this performance of "Suffragette City" with the Blue Bear School Of Music.
Pete Davidson hilariously unloads on the Jonas Brothers in this teaser for their upcoming special.
America will rely on him Friday in its big World Cup qualifying match against Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Will Ferrell was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" but the duo pulled the old switcheroo and appeared in lieu of the other.
Early reviews are rolling in for DICE's latest 'Battlefield' game on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Let's take a look at this first round of reviews to see if it's actually worth playing.
This week, we've also got memes about Twitter Blue and Lady Gaga at the "House of Gucci" UK premiere.
Dating apps are more popular than ever but here's what the makers never tell you when you sign up.
From their roots in the Soviet Union invasion, to their spike because of the more recent American one, this is how the Taliban took back Kabul and the country.
The Get Lost Losers had one objective: give the sailors stuck at sea something to smile about.
North Korea is adding a number of new deadly weapons to its arsenal in Pyongyang, including missiles that launch from trains to hypersonic ones — here's why the nation is adding to its existing set of nuclear bombs and submarines at an alarming pace.
Something awful happened to me when I was young that makes her criticisms hard to take.
Pressure cookers, slow cookers, air fryers and more are on deep discount at Amazon. We're gonna need these for holiday cooking anyway.
Terry Crews is getting a lot of flak for appearing in this Amazon ad which seems to sugarcoat some of the more unsavory things about working for the tech giant.
A new poll finds little difference between people with and without college degrees on questions about "wokeness."
How the nationwide school bus driver shortage helps explain our economic weirdness.