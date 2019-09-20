Why This Billionaire Tried To Stop This Bridge Between Canada And The United States
A fascinating breakdown of how a billionaire tried to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from happening.
A fascinating breakdown of how a billionaire tried to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from happening.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The top-earning cam girls make thousands of dollars a week by differentiating themselves from everyone else.
Juniper is very open about her posts being fake news — but this isn't the first time they've gone viral
A fascinating breakdown of how a billionaire tried to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from happening.
If only there was something President Joe Biden could do to sound the alarm!
Long associated with sunburnt blokes and manky feet, are we finally ready to accept flip flops being back in fashion? THE FACE debates.
Bert Kreischer explains Wordle to Tom Segura and together they solve the word of the day. Bert also discusses his strategy for the game. Does his method ruin the fun?
Does that stat catch your attention? Good. Shawn Sefton, RN, talks about the results of a new survey of RNs, the key problems it identified - and how technology can help lessen burnout.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Johnny Depp slipped a sketch to his attorney Benjamin Chew during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Oscar Isaac is an undeniable talent. But he hasn't had had a lot of luck with bigger, franchise pictures, or, generally, with building a coherent career.
Reuters reports that the Chinese health authority has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 bird flu strain.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Oscar Isaac tried to pay homage to a famous meme and sneak the f-word into the MCU. He was unsuccessful.
A new report suggests the site's top streamers would see their share of subscriptions dip down from 70 to 50 percent.
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as the animated duo in the self-referential comedy-adventure reboot coming to Disney+ on May 20, 2022
Jeff Goldblum explains why his topless scene made it into the movie during this cast reunion with co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill.
A photo of a street food vendor has won Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.
Seth Rogen's cannabis compound in Los Angeles seems like a cool place to work.
Dr. Fauci said that "we are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase," on PBS's "Newshour."
Seven simple strategies for making your video hit, according to an expert.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Rebel Wilson has some regrets about this cruel prank she pulled on her high school teacher — even if she did deserve it.
The president's young support is collapsing. Why?
It's time to splurge a little for Mother's Day with a waffle weave towel set and bathrobe.
"Fast X" began filming last week but director Justin Lin just announced he was stepping down as director. This footage appears to reveal he didn't seem too thrilled to be there.
IBM continues to be the undisputed leader in new utility patent grants, and there's only one healthcare company that made the top 25 last year.
If you hate laying in bed, soaking in sweat, this "InstantIce" comforter is worth checking out on Kickstarter.
A landscape contractor and plant expert explain how to pick the right plants for any room in your house, office, garden and more.
Does the ocean scare you? You're not alone. It should scare you because there are things scientists have no clue about.
This sturdy 2.5-inch blade is perfect for camping, hiking and everyday use.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar cannot be stopped, and he is carrying his team to victory in the playoffs night after night.
The defending champs enlisted stars like Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson and Josh Holloway to bring a NFL Draft-inspired caper to Las Vegas alongside Rams standouts Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and more.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone reacts to the viral moment when Amber Heard's attorney objected to his own question and explains what he should have done instead.
The landlords of TikTok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
A whopping 30% discount is about the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
This slight adjustment made all the difference for Anthony Rizzo as explained by Jomboy.
Apple is researching a one-way mirror finish, wireless charging systems, and charging stands for headset devices, according to newly granted patent.
Join us on our downward spiral this week.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase bafflingly lobs the ball into left field as the tying and winning run scored in the bottom of the 9th.
Yeezys are typically exorbitantly priced but should you pay top dollar for their Desert Boot?
Emily Hopkins explains how to make music with your Game Boy using some seriously cool technology.
From lesser-known places to visit, to things you should try in the country, here are some tips that'll be useful if you're planning a trip to Italy.
Many of Hollywood's biggest stars have sported the iconic cape and cowl. With a sequel to Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" just announced, this is GQ's ranking of the best.
What's up with Vladimir Putin? From two big television appearances on Russian state television he appears pretty crook, mate, as Australians would say.
A portrait of an woman with a fly on her by an unknown artist around 1470 might be the most extraordinary painting at The National Gallery.
16 years since "Wii Sports" changed the way we think about sports games, Nintendo is back with a new iteration on their hit motion control game collection.
It's the first major bank that has forecasted a "mild" US recession.