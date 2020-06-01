Why There Are Key On Your Keyboard That Shouldn't Exist
There's a fascinating history behind the pipe symbol bars on our keyboards.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
How two kids from London, Ontario birthed the most unique goal in hockey's history.
Scientists have discovered more evidence about a strange and worrying feature of the coronavirus.
According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
Arguments about player salary could derail plans to start the 2020 season.
Six years after nationwide protests against police violence captured the country's attention, the recent killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have put the issue of police violence back into national focus. Many are left asking what if anything, has really changed?
From mafia propaganda to moral outcry, what's stopping us from embracing water cremation technology?
Experts say curfews could backfire. Here's why.
You can spend a lot of money buying a sim rig, or you can try to do what this man has done here.
The dying words of Scatman John have been sitting unsourced on Wikipedia for nearly 15 years, and have become accepted fact.
Users like Wali Da Great are growing infamous for tricking streaming listeners with falsified metadata.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
By copying the texture of insect wings or using new types of materials to create surfaces that kill or inhibit microbes, we could stop infections before they even get into the body.
"I'm getting too old for this sh*t."
Nobody in Congress likes to give other politicians money. But the track record shows that writing checks directly to states could keep the recession from becoming way worse.
Inside every dog there's a hero waiting to be unleashed — or at least, that's what we'd like to believe about our canine companions. But would they save us if it came down to it?
The iconic figure of Bob Dylan is as synonymous with deeply poetic works of folk rock bliss as he is for being a camera-shy and reserved artist in his later years.
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
The director is sticking to a July 17th in-theatre release date for his thriller "Tenet."
The short film "3 Brothers" splices the police brutality scene in "Do the Right Thing" with footage of the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.
Apple was the first company to make smartwatches a product consumers actually wanted, but there was a time, not too long ago, when Microsoft could have defined the future of wearables.
How talk radio established the power of the modern Republican Party.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute."
Part Indiana Jones, part Anthony Fauci, part That-guy-who-thrives-at-every-damn-sport-he-tries, Dr. Johan Hultin is the hero we need now. He may be 95, but his work as an adventurer/pathologist — two times traversing the Alaskan wilderness to solve the riddle of the 1918 pandemic — is helping fight the coronavirus today.
Protesting during a pandemic is a risk. But so is the status quo of police violence.
He was the former star of an uber-popular reality dating show. I was a feminist lesbian 19-year-old — AKA, the least likely person on Earth to become his coach in life and love.
Here's a trick you can have up your sieve if you want to contain the fire from a burning ball of propane.
Most people don't notice massive color distortion in their peripheral vision.
The monarch was once as common as it is beautiful—the most ordinary of extraordinary things.
A weekend of violence forces a new perspective on his peaceful protest. Imagine if he first knelt today. And try to imagine what happens next
The country didn't just manage to flatten the curve — it virtually eliminated it.
You shall not pass!… unless you play with me.
Of all the tricks we thought we might teach our dogs, this is not one we expected.
The 2016 election was an off year for state-level polls of the presidential race. But for polls of US Senate races, it was a perfectly ordinary year — better than average, even. What does that mean for us now?
We're glad both paragliders seemed to survive the experiences without much injuries, but this is terrifying.
The isolated Pacific island nation of Vanuatu cut itself off to prevent COVID-19 from reaching its shores. Then a devastating cyclone hit.
This fringe church has built a cult-like community around drinking bleach. Is it too late to stop it?
Cyber criminals will sometimes send you an email that appears to be from a legitimate sender, asking you to provide sensitive information. This is what happens if you fall for the bait.
A photojournalist describes his experience being hit twice by rubber bullets at the protests in Minneapolis
Just a few suggestions to start with.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.