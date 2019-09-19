The science of sex is inherently paradoxical. For centuries, social stigma, prejudice and misogyny have condemned as aberrant sexual pleasures we now know are healthy. Yet despite the growing realization of how much outside views shape even our most private behavior, we can still experience the mechanics of our own desire — never mind that of others — as a fundamental mystery.
Nearly two decades before Boeing’s MCAS system crashed two of the plane-maker’s brand-new 737 MAX jets, Stan Sorscher knew his company’s increasingly toxic mode of operating would create a disaster of some kind.
Last September, law enforcement officers in Laredo were confounded by a murderer targeting prostitutes along the border. As the investigation intensified, they discovered that the killer had been hiding in plain sight.
The success of 1982’s ‘First Blood’ created a genre of its own: movies starring Chuck Norris and David Carradine that grappled with post-Vietnam America by returning to the scene, revising history, and blowing up stuff
Dallas came into 2019 needing to sign a chunk of its core players, most notably Dak Prescott. He could be in line to become the NFL’s highest-paid player, but does the team have other ideas? A history of how the Cowboys have leveraged the perks that come with playing for the world’s most valuable franchise.