"Why do you spend all of this time running for the US senate….of putting yourself in a position of authority…if your answer…as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing."
Updated reports say 21 people — including 18 students and one teacher — died. Meanwhile, a local hospital said dozens more were injured.
Sand is one of the least appreciated natural resources in the world — one of the key ingredients in building materials, highway construction and microchips. Here's why we're suddenly running out of it.
It stung in an unexpected way.
More than a century after they arrived, invasive sea lampreys still threaten the Great Lakes' $7 billion fishing economy.
Seth MacFarlane reveals his next level voice talent during WIRED's Google Autocomplete questionnaire.
There are a bunch of different credit cards and rewards programs that will give you a credit for PreCheck and Global Entry, which will make travel a breeze.
We gave them hundreds of millions of imaginary dollars to pitch the comedy special of their dreams.
CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton explains how Russia's strategy has been targeting Ukraine's railway infrastructure, which, if effective, could be a potentially game changing blow.
Shares of Tesla plunged to an 11-month low on Tuesday.
The actor has been pleading on Twitter with "DarkWing84," who bought his ape from a scammer, to return it.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Tom Cruise takes the "Late Late Show" host up in a vintage fighter jet and proceeded to scare the bejesus out of him.
"Come on everyone! All aboard! Choo choo!"
Yes, Proof of Love involves NFTs — but it's actually hip. Could it be the future of entertainment?
The number of women who review feature films has decreased in recent years as movie criticism remains a man's game, according to a new study.
Zander Moricz addresses the elephant in the room during a speech to his peers without talking about being gay.
I can no longer honestly tell my kids that everything will be okay.
Inside the 2024 soul-searching that's happening in every corner of the Democratic Party — except the White House.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Mike Myers insisted to DreamWorks that he make this fundamental change to "Shrek" which prompted Steven Spielberg to intervene.
Momoa and Wan were both "adamant" about and "committed to" Heard's return as Mera, despite studio pressure
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
This producer of the local cable access music show Pulse Basement Jam had no idea he was recording a band that would help define the sound of 90s rock.
Psychosocial work stress is the result of the way work itself is organized.
This battery-powered fridge has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we want to get in on the ground floor.
Stephen Colbert tackled the latest disease spreading to America and poked fun at the horrifying symptoms.
These Zillow photos of a house in Mount Washington, PA, are at once both confusing and angering. Can someone please explain what we're looking at?
For one short day, Huckberry orders $75 and over are entered to win this beautiful grill and smoker plus a hefty gift card.
The streaming service bet big on a $200 million star-studded action thriller, premiering on July 22.
One specific moment in the latest episode of 'The Time Traveler's Wife' has got everybody talking.
Eagle-eyed TV viewers have noticed some striking similarities between the beloved 90s sitcom "Friends" and the Zooey Deschanel show about roommates.
Ten years after its publication, this literary sensation still casts a long shadow over the psychological thriller market. But does the novel hold up?
The all-female mole salamanders of the Great Lakes don't need no man, but they do need all the sperm he's left lying around for their biologically confounding reproductive process.
A Vietnamese man discovers a engine from a wrecked boat appears salvageable and over the next couple of weeks, builds his very own yacht.
The entirety of the case rests on twelve words.
Featuring musical numbers, puns, fart jokes and plenty of heart.
The hotly anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer gives us all a glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.
Gervais' comedy show has drawn criticism within hours of being made available on the streaming platform.
"I never imagined I'd be giving this family the platform to become such an influential force."
LegalEagle's Devin Stone takes a look at the revived "Law & Order" and finds the police play a little fast and loose with the law on the show.
A new study found people greatly underestimate how many of their daily tasks an EV could support.
"As the formula shortage continues, keeping my daughter fed is a full-time responsibility. And I'm one of the lucky ones."
Jimmy Kimmel riffed on Kellyanne Conway's new book "Here's The Deal: A Memoir," and thought there was something a little weird about her promotional video.
Writer-director Neil LaBute looks back at his brilliant, blistering satire, which remains depressingly relevant today
Stay bite-free all afternoon on the patio with this dead-simple repellent solution from Thermacell.