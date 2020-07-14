Why The West Is Facing A Severe Water Shortage
While the West struggles to handle the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to have to deal with another crisis soon.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
"Why do you think it was me? What gave it away?"
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
The beluga is really having a whale of a good time.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
Inside the progressive effort to talk Trump voters into switching sides, one deep conversation at a time.
How thwarted Hollywood ambitions, Silicon Valley hubris and a long war on objectivity gave rise to Drudge, Breitbart and other right-wing media insurgents.
The tech industry is built on serendipity. If workers flee the Bay Area, what's left?
Symptoms of plague include sudden high fever, chills, headache and nausea.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
STAT asked a number of public health experts for a single suggestion of how we get ourselves out of this mess. We got lots.
A new oral history of the James Bond films offers plenty for fans to savor. Of particular interest is its exploration of 1995's "GoldenEye."
The sports comedy comes to Apple TV+ on August 14.
By 2030, you might be able to count the number of actual Karens on one hand.
It's time to stop talking about waves of coronavirus. This is a long, lingering epidemic that is only just getting started.
Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail nearly a year after her friend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.
Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, gave a dire warning that the United States is not prepared for distributing a coronavirus vaccine, seeing how poorly the country is doing at simply mitigating the spread of the pandemic.
The students at the center of the #Cabo211 scandal give an exclusive account of what went down.
Not according to new UC Berkeley research that shows our ability to pinpoint the exact location and size of things varies from one person to the next and even within our own individual field of vision.
If you thought Gmail's auto-replies would be less annoying when a real person is saying it aloud, you'd be wrong.
We found that while left-leaning sites prioritize statewide reporting, right-leaning sites are more focused on local reporting, indicating the potential for these sites to exacerbate polarization in local communities.
In a wide-ranging conversation, he discusses his career pivot, life as a sexual-abuse survivor and the joys of bringing back the beloved Bill Preston.
Remember that famous hallway scene in "Inception"? Well, turns out "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" did a very similar sequence two years before the Nolan movie came out.
"As a straight white man it's my job to chime in on stuff that don't concern me."
The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has cheered them on.
It really takes couch-surfing to another level.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
It's been 25 years since the last Ford Bronco was made. Ford is bringing the brand back, with the unveiling of three new off-road-oriented SUVs under the Bronco name.
This cat attempts hunting crows in this relaxing Japanese garden.
75 years ago, the world changed forever with the first detonation of a nuclear device in the New Mexico desert.
The experience of participating in the state-sanctioned killing of another human being has shaped me forever — and is why I believe this country should not pursue federal capital punishment.
Nestlé's sleek, chic capsule system changed the way we drink coffee. But in an age when everyone's a coffee snob and waste is wickedness, can it survive?
Hello, I am the man who's been setting off fireworks right outside your window for the past two weeks!
Two North Carolina groups are locked in a battle full of name-calling, conspiracy theories and morbid memes.
Well, this is one way to get rid of a car.
Here's how Kelsey Grammer, the professional wrestler Edge, and the Lawrence brothers — yes, those Lawrence brothers — built a casino on an aircraft and made the most ridiculous movie of the summer.
Look around corporate America these days, and you'll find any number of executives, particularly in tech, taking home far more than those bankers ever made.
In this race, bigger doesn't necessarily mean better.
From his breakout role in the Coen brothers' "Hail, Caesar!' to playing a young Han Solo, Ehrenreich lived out an entire career arc in just two years. Now as the star of Peacock's "Brave New World" adaptation, he's figuring out what's next.
Tom Scott sets out on a road-trip to document the length of one billion dollars in $1 bills. The hour long journey starts in a parking lot and ends at the sea.
With their bespoke sailing vessel, Filastine & Nova wanted to chart a revolutionary new course for live music amid the climate crisis. Then the pandemic hit.
A 15-year-old in Michigan was incarcerated during the coronavirus pandemic after a judge ruled that not completing her schoolwork violated her probation. "It just doesn't make any sense," said the girl's mother.
"When I found the bird, it could not budge. It was a hawk […] I had to try to rescue the bird from captivity. In less than five minutes, the bird was free."
Why text like a normal person when you can SHOUT and PROD in all caps?
As the first outside journalists to access the last rebel stronghold in Jebel Marra in five years, we found that millions are still trapped in vast makeshift camps, and the area is awash in guns.
