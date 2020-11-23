This Is Why The Web Is So Terrible Right Now
The interface of the internet is currently an annoying mess. According to YouTuber, there's two reasons for that: One, advertisers. Two, people.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
Truly, laughter is the second-best medicine (after the COVID-19 vaccine).
We're seeing countless deals go live on some of our favorite products, so there's no need to wait to get your holiday shopping started.
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here's what it learnt.
EarthCam is streaming the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade live from Herald Square in New York City.
Despite losing by a wide margin in the national popular vote, the president gobbled up support in the nation's top turkey-producing areas.
Blessed with sublime talent developed in the slums of Buenos Aires, cabecito negra went on to become everything that defined Argentina's football principles
Amid the pandemic, frontline education workers are shouldering crucial responsibilities.
Amazon has redesigned the Echo Dot with improved audio quality as priority number one. Better yet, it's currently being discounted by 42% directly from the source.
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
A dubious education journal invited me to submit a manuscript that would undergo "rigorous" review. It was far too easy.
The big idea here isn't necessarily the development of a thinking robot, but more so a demonstration of the core concepts of consciousness in hopes we'll gain a better understanding of our own.
Al Roker was out on the street for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into his old nemesis Butter Man.
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to bar New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings.
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
After the success of delivery platform Rappi, e-commerce is thriving.
The company is taking down Facebook groups trafficking in looted artifacts. Experts want it to preserve the evidence.
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
"Gaucho" is an album about people who are all past their prime. We all feel that way right about now.
25 years ago this month, "Superpredator" was coined in The Weekly Standard. Media spread the term like wildfire, creating repercussions on policy and culture we are still reckoning with today.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
With a hyped new album and Givenchy campaign on the way, the rapper reflects on the Atlanta scene that birthed his unusual style.
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
Lithium is crucial for the transition to renewables, but mining it has been environmentally costly. Now a more sustainable source of lithium has been found deep beneath our feet.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
Overriding judicial decisions, an important tool in Congress's legislative toolbox, has fallen by the wayside over the last 20 years.
You got to beat people to the punch.
I want a world in which making is accessible to every single human being. Everyone. Everywhere. I want a world where anybody can dream up an idea and build an app, a product or a platform without having the privilege of access to high-end technology or a premium education.
Many Americans' feeds are nightmares. I know because I spent weeks living inside two of them.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Eight presidents have died in office. Through illness or violence, there have been many more very near misses.
Don't ignore that Excel spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation! The company's 365 software now rates worker performance.
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
The county most at risk for coastal flooding is not in Florida, North Carolina or New Jersey, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It's not even on a coast.
If you're younger than 65, and relatively healthy, don't bank on April. It could take until mid-2021 to get you your coronavirus shots.
There are many advantages to keeping your superheroes grounded in their fights, rather than airborne.
Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. The president announced the pardon over Twitter.
In the summer of 2019, months before the word "coronavirus" meant anything to most people, a mysterious respiratory illness began popping up around the US.
The difference is completely astounding.
Abundance experts and manifestation coaches claim you can attract cash.
The lifelong story of Maradona is that the more broken and ugly something is when it enters his sphere of influence, the more beautiful and joyous that thing tends to become. The opposite is also very often true.
The claws are out and the teeth are not letting go.
"The music stays with you forever, and we've passed it on to the kids. I wouldn't have changed anything. Not a thing."
A handcrafted selection of streaming movie recommendations for anyone who's riding out the coronavirus at their childhood home. Here's our list of the best movies to watch with your parents.
