Why The US Economy Is Doing Some 'Weird Sh*t' Right Now
Is the American worker shortage good or bad? Is there really a 2021 ketchup-scare? What the hell is "poolmageddon?"
In Haines, where the salmon once leaped under snow-capped mountains, a massive mining project promises well-paid jobs — and threatens a fragile ecosystem.
It's perfect bike weather: sunny with a 30% chance of colliding into a bear cub.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
After saving up for your retirement, you might consider these 10 affordable cities with good livability scores and low estimated annual expenditures.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
What happens when the barrier gate closes between your car and your trailer.
Its members claim to have tracked down over 2,800 people, solving cases that no one else has been able to.
Your coworkers would greatly appreciate it if you'd follow this 10-20-30 rule.
Travelers have more ways than ever to enjoy the perks of private flights without the historically prohibitive price tag.
"Hacks," Bo Burnham's "Inside," and Mae Martin's "Feel Good" tackle the existential crisis of trying to be funny when the world is on fire.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
At 65,000 square feet, the Peter Grant Mansion, situated on the shores of Lake Temiskaming in Northern Ontario, is Canada's biggest mansion. It's also been completely abandoned.
Democrats have greater control of state legislatures than in the last round of redistricting but have turned over map-making powers in some states to independent commissions.
In this unearthed clip from 2015, Brenton Andreasik is embarrassingly defeated by the thing BuzzFeed says is what every "twenty-something does on their first trip" to blank.
Bartenders have been so quick to see whether they could incorporate marijuana into drinks, they didn't stop to ask whether they should.
Driftwood-based Desert Door is funding research on the native Desert Spoon plant and the delicious product it yields: sotol.
No disrespect meant to theater actors, but this is hilarious.
A transit bus isn't made to go on road trips, but I took one on an adventure, anyway.
The actor fills us in on getting back to regular life, playing Matt Drudge and his new campaign for Neon Zebra cocktail mixers.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The infamous Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble is one impossible challenge after the next.
Many people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19. For most, it comes back fine. For others, not so much.
Maybe you need a foot massage because you're training for a marathon. Or maybe you just want a foot massage because foot massages are nice. Either way, the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager has you covered.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Fourth of July, family reunions and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
This video of the chillest cat on a relaxing boat ride is a pure mood we all aspire for.
Alveolar echinococcosis remains rare and treatable, but a more virulent tapeworm strain imported from Europe has become firmly established in Alberta, Canada.
Just say yes to deep-fried mac and cheese.
Car washes charge you an arm and a leg on their premium services. You might be spending way more money than necessary to clean your vehicle.
With demand for housing high and supply low, some sellers are listing their houses for more than they're worth.
Though scientists recommend most adults get at least seven hours of sleep, there's a stigma around getting too much shut-eye, leading people who want to be seen as successful to embrace their lack of sleep.
Paul Rudd crashed Conan O'Brien's show on his final week at TBS by pulling his infamous "Mac and Me" gag one last time for the road.
Now that many of us are vaccinated against COVID-19, we are trying to make up for last summer and thus spending that much more time outside. There's just one problem: being outside is kinda gross.
The EU's regulations, which are the toughest in the world, have pushed plastic recycling rates to 41.5 percent — three times that of the United States.
An Airbus 350 is even more impressive when you go below the cockpit and into the avionics bay.
The video game retailer is turning memes into dreams.
The Warner-Discovery merger bundles the prestige brand with "Animal Planet" and "90 Day Fiancé."
But even if your fellow actor destroys the set coming in, the show must go on.
The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, according to a police spokesperson.
Regardless of your shutter-happy goals, it is my hope that this list of 48 tips will help others avoid common pitfalls that even seasoned travel photographers frequently encounter.
Here are 100 of the best renderings from one of the largest CG challenges on the internet, and it's breathtaking to see.
While everyone is busy with big Prime Day deals, we've picked out some of our favorite tools to help you get through this thing called life.
Do I tell her?
The trailer, seemingly released by cast members earlier than expects, reveals why Idris Elba's Bloodsport went to jail.
To learn the geometric concept of transformations this year, Crystal Watson's eighth-graders drew up blueprints of apartments. As they worked, she asked them to imagine designing affordable housing for Black and Hispanic families like theirs in Cincinnati who have been priced out of their neighborhoods.
There is a wealth of psychological and biological information stored in our scent, but for some reason we choose to ignore it.