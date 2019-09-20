Why The Third Movie In Trilogies Is Always The Worst One
YouTuber Patrick (H) Willems goes into an in-depth exploration of why trilogies often badly.
YouTuber Patrick (H) Willems goes into an in-depth exploration of why trilogies often badly.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nearly two out of every three Millennial homeowners have some kind of regret about their current home.
Who needs a plastic water slide in a theme park when you can slide down a natural waterslide?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
Gas prices skyrocketed last week following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which prompted people to begin panic buying and hoarding gasoline.
Due to a phenomenon called subsidence, the metropolis's landscape is compacting — and parts of the city are now dropping a foot and a half each year.
Can North America's fastest train, the Acela, compete against a plane?
White? Yellow? Red? There are all different types of onions out there, but which kind do you use for what? Allow us to explain.
Inside the world of sweepers — committed competitors trying to game the system or maybe just win a lifetime supply of Gatorade.
YouTuber Patrick (H) Willems goes into an in-depth exploration of why trilogies often badly.
Interested in buying a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer? Here are my tips and advice from owning and fixing up a classic 1987 model.
Hate getting up for a drink in the middle of your favorite show? This mini fridge is small enough to keep anywhere.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"I'm telling you it's real. The question is, what is it? What are its intentions? What are its capabilities?"
From the Bahamas to Iceland, here are the places fully vaccinated Americans can travel to right now, plus the rules they should follow to vacation responsibly.
There's a reason why it's nine minutes and not 10, and it has to do with the history of the analog clock.
Anti-trans bills purport to address "fairness" in sports. But sports have never been fair.
This nautical journey charts a 6,000-mile course from the Great Lakes to the Florida Keys (and back).
John Oliver traces the origins of the "stand the ground" laws and how the application of this law "can exalt a white person's fear over a black person's life."
A recent New York Times op-ed derided the use of dark patterns: design tricks that push people to do things online by confusing or deliberately inconveniencing them. The catch? The NYT site itself implements these tricks.
Bizarre and hallucinatory dreams might serve an important purpose, according to a new theory.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Watching Bruce Willis speak Japanese is making our day.
Some of the people admitted they have not gotten the vaccine.
Not all laptop stands are created equal. Some dazzle while others disappoint.
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
If Doctor Octopus were played by Willem Dafoe, this is what it would look like.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If you thought 2020 was bad, here are some other eras where things were worse.
Studies on the effects of COVID-19 on people's sex lives found a decrease in partnered sexual activity during the pandemic — but spring is in the air, and columnist Ian Kerner says it's time for a spring recharge.
As the biggest-selling Irish artist of all time turns 60, we explore the career of a low-key, high-drama 20th century icon.
Rest in peace, the rubber matting of Addenbrooke's Hospital Helipad.
For decades, Bob Ross has been a soothing presence in a world gone mad. But the real story behind the painter's life, and especially his afterlife, reveals just as much madness.
Whether on TikTok or Showtime's "City on a Hill," Kevin Bacon is always concealing something from the public gaze.
Security experts believe ransomware attacks against both corporations and individuals will continue to grow because they're easy to execute, hard to trace and victims can be exploited out of a lot of money.
A person who attended meetings at Epstein's townhouse says Gates enjoyed holding court there.
The world's most expensive cruise liners eventually make their way to the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in Turkey, where they are broken down into parts and recycled.
There's a difference between pop-up headlights and hidden headlights.
How ramps went from an Appalachian staple to urban restaurant trend.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
The best films that feature rad bromances and wholesome camaraderie.
A farcical tale of city planning.
Trey Kennedy channels his inner deal diva and does impressions of all the girls who love shopping at TJ Maxx.
As suggested in a new book, "Zero Fail," the Secret Service is an agency reluctant to examine its operational failures which, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Carol Leonnig says, jeopardizes the protective detail's mission.
Injectable fillers are most associated with plumping lips and smoothing wrinkles. But as technology — and masculinity — evolves, more men than ever are getting jabbed in search of sharper cheekbones and a more-defined jaw.
The official clip from Marvel shows Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in a car chase in "Black Widow." The movie will premiere in theaters on July 9.
For decades, introverts have been written off as ineffective and incapable business leaders. Here's why that's an utter myth.
In the wake of the dissolution of the Beatles, Paul and his wife Linda crafted a collection of songs that channeled their domestic bliss and Paul's desire to create something unlike any of his work with the Fab Four. A half-century later, it remains a classic.