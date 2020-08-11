Why The System Of Organ Donation Is Broken
Access to organ transplants is harder than ever in the United States. How did it get this bad?
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
Travis Kalanick is throwing (outdoor) parties, private-jet owners are hopping from safe zone to safe zone, and dinner party hosts are administering 15-minute COVID-19 rapid tests — all business as usual. "Coronavirus is a poor person's virus," says one source.
Good thing nobody's predicting a huge surge in mail any time soon.
If you can't beat 'em, surprise the heck out of 'em.
With more and more people taking the risk of venturing out into public during the coronavirus pandemic, it's useful to know what the likelihood is that you'll bump into someone with COVID-19 while you're out and about. Here's an informative data visualization that approximates the risks for various public places.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
Ten years later, Scott's ex-girlfriend remains the secret MVP of a movie full of worthy candidates.
A homeowner in Lake Tahoe heard some noises coming from their backyard and had the most delightful surprise.
"While she's on the national stage, and while people continue to attack her, we're gonna respond," said Eric Bazail-Eimil, a student at Georgetown and member of the #KHive.
Money is the real monster of Steven Spielberg's creature feature.
A pandemic is the perfect time to face your fear of death. Buddhism teacher Nikki Mirghafori explains how.
Russell Kirsch may not be a name that you immediately recognize, but his contributions to computer science made digital imaging possible.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
The Cut spoke to five Black women about the jobs that were burning them out, what their bodies were telling them about the stress they were under and how they coped.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss went on Wish to see how good are the cheapest tech products he could find on the site, including a $1 tablet.
Artist Eddy Torigoe Pellot thrilled Reddit on Thursday, with a photo-manipulation collage of Bill Murray inserted into several famous paintings.
When Andrew Mason, founder of Groupon, wanted to improve his email conversion metrics, he turned to data analysis. His team tested the impact of sending two emails per day instead of one, and found that, while more double-emailed customers tended to unsubscribe, the ones who stayed generated more revenue. Ignoring his intuition, he had his team switch to the two-a-day model.
The Budget Boyz sweded the trailer for the 2000s action film with a lot of creativity and barely any budget.
A simple mathematical mistake may explain why many people underestimate the dangers of coronavirus, shunning social distancing, masks and hand-washing.
Action movies often put their heroes' families in danger, but Neeson's efforts over the past decade have taken things to nightmarish levels.
Make sure you look both ways, twice, before turning onto the road.
In the early '90s, Giorgio Armani knocked the stuffing out of the '80s power suit — and created an eternally cool uniform for right now.
The renditions we least expect are sometimes the best ones.
A new biography of Nixon's top foreign policy adviser is a startling exercise in downplaying the critics and justifying the abuse of power.
Massively upgrade your storage with this half-terabyte micro SD card. For a limited time, you can buy it from Amazon for just $78.99 — a 56 percent discount.
And now that we've listened to this, we will always be imagining Attenborough's voice when we read r/Relationships threads henceforth.
There's something uniquely different about audio porn that doesn't translate into video.
Trump's favorite young power couple — after Jared and Ivanka and Don Jr. and Kimberly — are planning a family and how to stick around even after the 2020 election.
When Instagram introduced the option to "heart" direct messages in 2015, my personal experience of the platform began its slow, steady descent into hell.
Alphabet bet big in Toronto. Toronto didn't play along.
The Stanley Kubrick space epic lends itself surprisingly well to reinterpretation in the context of COVID-19 quarantines.
A recent investigation found that age, sex and location are all factors in how much users are charged.
The concept of "cancel culture" is a relatively recent phenomenon, appearing in popular usage around 2017. The idea is that groups of people, sometimes pejoratively referred to as the "woke mob," demand punishment of individuals that offend their sensibilities.
YouTuber The Action Lab demonstrated in a physics simulator what would happen if the speed of light was slowed to two meters per second.
Researchers' new insight into the splitting process of the East Africa Rift systems show where an ocean will likely be formed if the continent's split continues.
When Jeff Wirth set up his remote camera trap to capture wildlife, he had no idea that he'd catch a mystery man striking a pose on a mossy log.
All you need is a blueprint, a polymer, a printer and a knowledge of government regulations — so you know how to bend them.
A handful of rich men are fielding their own private cosmic missions. Who will make sure they behave?
We're going to assume he's a designer on a deadline.
Zip lining across a river is daunting, but zip lining an entire scooter? That's serious business.
Getting all your cardboard recycled may often seem like a pain, but there is big money to be made from all this so-called "beige gold." And sadly this is attracting criminals around the world.
All you need is a Bonfoton lens and some garbage bags.
When we think of our identities as fixed and unchanging — I am this kind of person; I am not that kind of person — we're shutting ourselves off from many of life's possibilities.
Tech giants shouted for change, but their donations were a whisper.
Julie Nolke dramatically demonstrates how uncomfortable romance will be in a post-coronavirus landscape.
