Why 'The Principal And The Pauper' Was The Worst Episode Of 'The Simpsons' Ever
Why this season nine episode of "The Simpsons" has been described as being the moment the show jumped the shark.
Why this season nine episode of "The Simpsons" has been described as being the moment the show jumped the shark.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Why this season nine episode of "The Simpsons" has been described as being the moment the show jumped the shark.
The launch of the iPhone 14 is set for September 7 at 1 PM EST. Here's what to expect, from new Apple Watch models to new AirPods and more.
Yang tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Simu Liu about the time his dad attended the premiere for one of his movies in a particularly attention-grabbing pair of glasses.
The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to immediately terminate the contract of district police chief Pete Arredondo, three months after a teenaged gunman took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary.
A new book challenges us to abandon greatness in favor of more attainable goals.
Keep your food fresh for longer with this vacuum sealer set with reusable bags and a glass container.
Court motion submitted by ex-president's lawyers argues some materials seized by FBI could be subject to executive privilege.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Jesper Hellström had a bit of a hilarious misfire during his triple jump attempt in the European Championships.
Jake Paul's micro-betting app draws concern from pro bettors and problem gamblers alike, but there's a right way to do it.
From Catcher in the Rye to William Shakespeare, social media is filled with denunciations of "problematic" novels and novelists. But these debates are nothing new.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
American hero Joey Chestnut agrees with Rich Eisen that using unorthodox methods to drink beer is wrong. But he's gonna do it anyways.
We note all the significant additions to Netflix for next month. Some big-time movies will hit the streaming service, as well as lots of TV.
Refuel Jo is the most infamous burger joint in Hamilton, but does it really deserve that reputation? "New Zealand Today" finds out the truth.
The Republican representative of Colorado filed a financial statement on her 2021 investments last week, and did not include eight crypto trades she made on the trading app Robinhood.
Get all the details on Paramount Pictures' upcoming film "Sam and Victor's Day Off," a sequel to the beloved '80s movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
This bonkers clip was removed from YouTube but thanks to the power of Twitter, you have to see this to believe it.
"I made rookie mistakes on Amtrak's Coast Starlight train, like wearing uncomfortable clothes and trying to eat in the dining car as a coach passenger."
One expert thinks used EV prices might come down over the next few months.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Parents thought this episode went way too far.
The far-right House candidate lost, for real, to Dan Webster in a Florida Republican primary, but she blamed "election interference."
In the run-up to Halloween, we're stocking up on some incredible spooky t-shirts.
"If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their ass," DeVito quipped.
We're in a golden age of progress in artificial intelligence. It's time to start taking its potential and risks seriously.
Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more, "Pinocchio" will premier on September 8, 2022.
Email and other digital communication technologies are damaging employee productivity and well being. What's the solution?
What do you get when you cross body hacking and car technology?
Today on the anniversary of the WIndows 95 launch, we present a bunch of Microsoft guys celebrating to the unofficial Microsoft anthem, the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up."
Here's how much technology has evolved when it comes to cellphone cameras.
The district, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, just added two conservative members in May.
Here's some B-roll inside a McDonald's in 1992, during their promotional tie-in for "Batman Returns."
Deep squatting is more common in cultures outside the U.S. — but is it better for our bodies? Here's what experts say.
How experts understand what's happening on the ground in Ukraine — and what the war looks like six months in.
Here's how well a 300 pound bicycle encased in cement rides.
A woman identified only as Jane Doe accused Sanz of child sex abuse last year
Tesla wants to eliminate the need for service. Recode obtained customer complaints to the FTC that suggest this isn't happening — yet.
Stephen Fry nearly cried tears of joy when Sirocco the kākāpō attempted to mate with zoologist Mark Carwardine. (From 2009)
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, filed an 84-page complaint about the company's security flaws and alleged that the company misled its board, the FTC and Elon Musk.
In June, a union filed nine Unfair Labor Practice complaints against an Amy's plant in San Jose. By July, the company announced the plant would close.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was shocked to learn about how Donald Trump's allies copied files from Georgia's electronic voting systems and then disseminated them to election deniers.
"A centerfold was glamorous and important, two things I believed would somehow transform me."
Five officers responded to her home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A 130-foot ship sank into the ocean nine miles from Catanzaro Marina in Italy — fortunately every passenger was rescued by the Coast Guard. It was quite the sight to see.
These are the most popular ice cream flavors in each US state. What's yours?
Leonard Leo said the donation would help the new group go "toe-to-toe in the fight to defend our constitution and its ideals."