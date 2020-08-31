Why The NFL Needs To Drop EA Sports
'Madden 21' players are demanding the NFL drop their EA Sports partnership. How did they mess up a classic game so bad?
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
Kraig Adams takes an extraordinarily peaceful walk in the woods.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
"No one really uses typewriters anymore so why not find alternative uses for them?" says James Cook, an artist with a unique tool.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
How did a couple, Gennaro Brooks-Church and his then-partner, Loretta Gendville, who built an empire of yoga studios, vegan restaurants and homes with "living walls" end up as pandemic villains?
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Siena, Italy, crams 30,000 people into the amount of space occupied by a five-stack interchange in the Bayou City.
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
California's blazes have sent a haze across the United States. An experimental model shows where that cloud ends up.
The accused Kenosha shooter is facing extradition to Wisconsin and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, among other charges.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
Their other senses make up for the fact that they can't see some colors.
Building a bunker and preparing for the end times has never seemed more relevant.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"West Side Story," "Dune," Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a seaside romance. Will the movies come through this year?
For a century, women have conformed to, and rebelled against, the contest's strictures. But are beauty pageants finally beyond redemption?
The approval will give Amazon broad privileges to "safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers," the FAA said.
Dustin Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
COVID-19 vaccines need to be tested in primates, but US researchers are scrambling to find enough after China stopped exporting them.
In 1880s London, an anti-prostitution campaign, anti-immigration feelings and a deep class divide set the scene for the Jack the Ripper media frenzy.
How many sentences, since March, have started with the words "when all this is over"? Billions, probably, but fewer of late, as each of us reckons with the fact that this will never be over, not really.
"This scene is wonderful, up until the point where the students leave the room," says Dr. Alexandra Jones, founder and CEO of Archaeology in the Community, about "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade."
An ex-producer and a former on-air guest who sued Henry, along with a current Fox staffer who claims she had an affair with him, all say Fox had to have known about his exploits.
I checked out the scene at a burgeoning international conference and open-air hacker party. Here's what I learned about protecting my privacy online.
As conspiracy theories surrounding 5G boom, so too does the industry that claims to cure how 5G ails you. But science says it's a solution in search of a bogeyman.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas and more,
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
A pair of neuroscience majors helped their fellow students experiment with MDMA and other drugs — but at what price?
The president has taken other actions that have shattered his early promise to "completely isolate" himself from his business.
Here's a data visualization of the most popular web browsers from 1995 to 2019.
We all make different risk assessments, so we should all stop the pandemic policing of others who are trying to take reasonable precautions.
If you want the freedom of Wi-Fi with minimal lag for games and video chat, consider upgrading to the Netgear Nighthawk.
Christine "Grinder" Mau, who is now an F-35 Contact Instructor at Lockheed Martin, reviews 12 popular flying and dogfighting scenes from movies and television shows.
The pandemic is spurring home sales as prosperous city residents seek more space. One listing had 97 showings and received 24 offers.
Not even a pandemic can stop Dave Grohl from doing that thing where he highlights young up-and-coming performers.
As much as $32 million can be on the line when workers at Delta Technical Operations in Atlanta fix airplanes.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints — and fed an online community dedicated to them.
Mysterious lake the size of five football fields has formed inside Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, and a new study found it holds some of the world's hottest water at 180 degrees. Why is it so hot?
One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since George Floyd was killed.
Released in 1979, "The Wanderers" is a lesser-known teen movie that deserves to be a classic.
Hamilton, just two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record, paid tribute to Boseman after a dominating victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
The "Why I Left New York" essay is back, but the city's buoyancy this summer doesn't mesh with the apocalyptic musings of the fleeing elite.
Is the goal to "remain connected" to co-workers (and potential co-workers), or just more rise-and-grind bullshit that curtails our free time even further?
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
