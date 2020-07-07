Here's A 38-Minute Rant About Why The Movie Adaptation Of 'Les Misérables' Sucks
How could anyone mess up one of the most acclaimed musicals of all-time? Here's how it all went awry.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
This was a foolish choice. There are a lot of movies that use "Night of the" in the title, even if you cut out short films and TV movies. But, hey, I'm in lockdown.
A sprawling house or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America.
This woman learned the hard way about getting between a crow and its mother.
It's meant to be a comedic skit, but it also feels eerily resonant in these times.
Inside the distinctive, largely unknown ideology of American policing — and how it justifies racist violence.
Thandie Newton has a black book full of stories about Hollywood actors. After decades onscreen, nothing surprises the "Westworld" actress, though what she's ready to share will surprise you.
From "Saved by the Bell" to "The Big Bang Theory," nerds have tended to be low-hanging fruit for cheap laughs on scripted TV. But not all TV nerds are alike.
Unbeknownst to most, a parallel universe of advertising hid in the shadows of mainstream society, targeting an African American middle and upper class that was, and still is, rarely seen by white consumers.
Hundreds of the iconic Post Office delivery trucks have caught on fire in recent years, thanks to a 30-year-old fleet and a manufactured budget crisis.
To succeed, you first have to fail. In this case, many, many times.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus' severity.
And that's not a bad thing.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
Film industry workers and union reps told VICE that production during the pandemic is going to be risky, expensive and ruled by compromise.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
My friends knew I was working, but I told few that Amazon was my employer. Amazon was my illicit lover.
She grew up thinking she was American. When she realized that she wasn't, her quest to fix the problem put her at risk of deportation.
They're playing together like cats and dogs.
Conservative sites like Newsmax and Washington Examiner have published Middle East hot takes from "experts" who are actually fake personas pushing propaganda.
Mahomes must strap on his helmet and try to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl, then another, then another. There are also personal awards to win, statistics to compile, leaderboards to climb, all-time records to chase. There's a Mount Olympus to ascend and a seat among the inner circle of Tom Brady types to earn.
This algorithm breaks down "Hamilton" lines and lyrics from rap masters like Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar and Nas to demonstrate the brilliant effects of complex rhyme.
Mike Dent found that the KTLA illegal firework footage combined really well with the intro to "Blade Runner."
When the coronavirus first hit, California took early action. Then it let its guard down.
In the early months of the pandemic, television was in a rare position to maintain a modicum of normalcy. But as the shutdown drags on and as sets remain closed, a drought is upon us.
Eva Zu Beck was stranded on a remote island in Yemen, until help finally arrived in the form of a cargo ship to the United Arab Emirates for 14 days.
A growing number of gadgets are scanning your face.
Talk about bad timing.
To provide some semblance of the campus experience during a pandemic, colleges say large chunks of the student body will have to stay away and study remotely for all or part of the year.
The ad was produced to promote the Pokémon GO Fest, which will be held online this year.
Many American public-health specialists are at risk of burning out as the coronavirus surges back.
Since the 1950s, almost all regions experienced significant increases in the extra heat generated by heatwaves.
This is both a testament to his skateboarding abilities and the incredible strength of the glass table.
Some offices are reopening, but if you're feeling worried about returning, you're not alone.
Besides the bandannas sagging around our necks, hiking has a shockingly normal feeling. It's unchanged. As you heave up a mountain, staying six feet from your friend's butt is a very natural distance apart.
An offhand tweet sparked an outpouring of ideas to fix what's broken about Facebook and Twitter.
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
The director of "Independence Day" hasn't been memed as much as Michael Bay, but his films are just as absurd.
The Pizza Hut you see in the ad is the franchise's original location in Wichita, Kansas.
I ran away from institutional racism; I cannot watch while my adopted country moves toward it now.
In the 1890s, 16 percent of those admitted to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London received the diagnosis of chlorosis. The disease entailed a host of symptoms, but the most unusual — and the one that gave the disease its name — was the greenish tinge that the skin of the afflicted acquired.
It takes a *very* long time, counting $100,000, especially if you can't agree on the methods.
