Why The London Underground Has Its Own One-Of-A-Kind Mosquito Species
It's not just an urban myth — the London Underground is actually the home of a distinctive mosquito species.
The funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband of 73 years, was held Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The younger Paul brother's nascent boxing career is off to a surprising start after he knocked out Ben Askren, a former MMA and amateur wrestler, in the first round.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Who knew that this song would sound so good on a traditional Korean instrument?
On "The Nanny," Lauren Lane's C.C. Babcock was the WASPy foil to Fran's flashy girl from Flushing. When the show finished, she left Hollywood entirely.
Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard.
Briefly passing someone on the sidewalk just isn't risky.
The "double-dosed Pfizer elites" insist they're joking. Not everyone is so sure.
Since the Matt Gaetz scandal first broke at the end of March, there's been a lot of crazy developments you may have missed. LegalEagle's Devin Stone gets us all up to speed.
Videos of a mysterious celestial phenomenon captured a once-common human emotion: awe at the wonder of the heavens.
Your local newspaper is dying. Can newsletters replace it?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Pete Davidson trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren before their bout Saturday night in Atlanta.
For a few years, Vince Staples was everywhere. And then the Long Beach rapper retreated from the public spotlight to focus on himself.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
To honor the author of "Moby-Dick," Valerie Stivers chases her own white whale: the perfect chowder.
The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd and Snoop Dogg figure in the latest investment round for the Pearpop, which lets TikTok stars charge smaller creators for engagement like comments and duetted videos.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
Four of the eight who died at a FedEx warehouse were members of the Sikh community.
Later this month, you can get your Poké on with a full-fledged sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic photography game.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
Deep down, we truly love our Crocs. And how do we show our love? We deck them out with charms.
We've become accustomed to Onsen's soft, quick-drying waffle weave in our towels, but this robe is where it really shines. Truly, it's a perfect Mother's Day gift.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
The temperatures are rising, the snow is melting, and it's time to get off your phone and go for a hike. Here's the gear to get you started. Just get yourself out there and make some memories, OK?
Norway is constructing the world's first ship tunnel and it intends to be an engineering marvel.
So Wylie learned last year that owl calls are "kind of fire." Now she is expanding her catchy avian collection.
The U.S. military seems aloof to the fact that it's being toyed with by a terrestrial adversary and key capabilities may be compromised as a result.
You'll have to slow this play down to realize how Daniel Smith actually got this touchdown pass off.
Get clean hair without nuking it with shampoo.
I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.
Sometimes the dish misses the mark so much that Ramsay can't help but laugh.
About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.
It's a novel idea for any state that wants to attract skilled professionals—in exchange for moving there, they will pay off your student loan debt.
Sam Ross wrote a song around this broken air conditioner and it kind of slaps.
A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had accidentally gotten the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially getting the Moderna shot first.
In the developed world, these levels of gun violence are a uniquely American problem. Here's why.
Mark Rober introduces the internet to his son, and it's making us all emotional.
I was shocked to learn there are places in this country that to this day forbid freedom-loving Americans from ever filling the tank themselves.
Johnson & Johnson sought help from its three rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to look into reports of blood clots, but Pfizer and Moderna both declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Only AstraZeneca agreed, according to the WSJ.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet to John Stamos's "Big Shot."
To solve my typos, I had to become a typo.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
This week's characters include a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers, a political science PhD candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko and more.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.