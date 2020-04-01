Why The Coronavirus Is More Dangerous, Infectious And More Rapidly Spreading Than The Flu Virus
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
Finnegan, who lives at the SAVEAFOX Rescue, a not-for-profit fox shelter in Faribault, Minnesota, wants someone to keep him company.
If money was no object, or if you happened to be the real Bruce Wayne, this would be the perfect house for you.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.
The coronavirus has left millions of people in limbo. Experts believe it will be weeks or months before things get back to normal. How will we know it's safe to go on with our lives again?
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
Until we have a vaccine, we are barreling towards economic catastrophe.
Peaches has the time of her life playing in the tub, but seems to have run out of space.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
In rebuilding a broken world, we will have the chance to choose a less hurried life.
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
"Pandemic control measures work in dense cities just as they do in rural areas (which are not remotely immune to viral epidemics), and Cuomo was inexcusably lax in setting them up."
Can attitude help save the planet? A frightened climate reporter meets an ex-basketball player with a serious game plan.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
The NEXT-C thruster doesn't use volatile fuel, looks like Iron Man's repulsors and is being tested to one day save humanity from an incoming asteroid.
We've all been this amorphic pink horse in this relatable short by AJ Jefferies.
An analysis of how "Shrek" was so successful at being an unabashed dunk on the Disney Princess industrial complex.
Far from the ivory towers of music academia, Bob Padgett has emerged as perhaps the most prolific and dogged of all Enigma seekers.
Trenton Thurber says he feels like "there's no way to get out" of an airport in Moscow as the coronavirus crisis deepens.
As the coronavirus outbreak rolls across the country, residents are asking: Who will be hit next? And how fast and how hard?
In our attempt to assemble this list, we have included works by mavericks, film school grads and true outsiders; productions with multimillion-dollar budgets and labors of love; movies that played the arthouse, the grindhouse, or barely anywhere at all.
Coronavirus is forcing people in poly relationships to make tough choices about who to be intimate with.
Fire-fighting drones were put to the test in this fire drill held in Chongqing, China.
To help flatten the curve in the Covid-19 outbreak, officials at all levels of government are asking people to stay home. Here's what's worked, and what hasn't.
An analysis of Google search data suggests that last week's unemployment claims could surpass 5 million.
In these dark times, we need to find small wins where we can.
During these trying times, this comic from xkcd creator Randall Munroe might give you a good chuckle.
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."
It's not just faster drive times. In some cities, commuters have drastically changed their driving patterns.
Poor, tired Gerard Butler — can't he just be in a movie where there isn't a world-ending event or terrorist attack on the president?
A prehistoric human species that lived in Europe 1.2 million to 800,000 years ago is emerging as a contender to be our last common ancestor with Neanderthals.
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
"We were busy dealing with a life-altering pandemic, and this couple just strolls off the plane like cartoon characters," said First Nations chief Dana Tizya-Tramm.
"Now we're going to do another lap around the driveway just because he has nothing better to do, although I'm pretty sure I can find something for him to do."
Many of the remaining students are under public health monitoring, according to officials.
In the face of an invisible enemy, our best weapon to ward off anxiety might just be the alchemy of flour, water and yeast — however poorly constructed.
What if "The Rise of Skywalker" never got made and they went with Colin Trevorrow's much better "Duel of the Fates" script? The YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies brought this unrealized dream to life themselves.
Hidden costs for ER visits and other fees could cost people thousands of dollars.
One hundred years ago, the Bolsheviks captured the entirety of Tsar Nicholas II's family gold reserve — or so they thought.
Well, there certainly is no room left for ambiguity in this interview.
Meanwhile, ship crews face a menace that has ravaged navies for centuries.
Sex, showering, breaking up: Tanya Corrin and her boyfriend Josh Harris set up cameras all over their apartment for an internet project that pre-empted everything from influencer culture to digital sex work and reality TV.
Medical officials have some theories why coronavirus is killing more men than women, from habitual (smoking) to hormonal (estrogen).
The "Star Wars" actor describes the arduous process of being suited up for his iconic gold metal costume.
It's one of the strangest mysteries of the 20th century.