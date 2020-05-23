Why The A-10 Warthog Fighter Jet Is A Marvel Of Engineering
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
All you need is a toothbrush, toothpaste and a blowtorch.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
The engineering team at the Hacksmith developed a plasma glove that can cut through steel.
Peter Sripol built himself a DIY amphibious vehicle that's perfect for social distancing.
The Action Lab's James Orgill does the ultimate social distancing science experiment — blowing bubbles out out hot magma.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What do copyright and authorship mean in the crowdsourced realm known as the Omegaverse?
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date's child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane's exit row."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Police are looking for the motorist who posted this insane video of his speed run south of Crawley in West Sussex, England.
When parents can't do it all, women's paid labor is often the first to go.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
J.C. Penney's bankruptcy is one of the most stunning falls from grace in American history.
Tulsa's world-famous Golden Driller, a monument of an oil worker, was changed to Tesla's Elon Musk in a bid to lure his Cybertruck Gigafactory. And locals are not pleased.
The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers.
In the South's biggest battleground, it's already 2024, and the backstabbing and money-grabbing have already begun.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.
James Hemings' talents had been nurtured by Jefferson who took him to France & gave him a first-rate culinary education from Europe's most illustrious chefs. Yet, every moment he spent in Jefferson's kitchens, he did so in servitude.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
With a little luck and a lot of science, the world might in the not-too-distant future get vaccines against COVID-19. But those vaccines won't necessarily prevent all or even most infections.
Habbo Hotel is an online community for teens to make friends and buy virtual goods. It also has been a haven for widespread virtual crime.
The engineering team at the Hacksmith developed a plasma glove that can cut through steel.
Just down the coast from Donald Trump's weekend retreat, the residents and businesses of south Florida are experiencing regular episodes of water in the streets as sea levels rise.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Action Lab's James Orgill does the ultimate social distancing science experiment — blowing bubbles out out hot magma.
Salmon fishing brings $700 million annually to this remote, sparsely populated area. Now local leaders are wondering: Are the risks worth it?
Sarah Cooper, who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
There's been a surge in bot activity in the past month in online discussions about reopening America from COVID-19 shutdowns, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said this week.
I'd rather handwrite every document I submit.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
I was struggling with quarantine — until I found the polar explorers.
While it looks like it could have been ripped out of a sci-fi movie from the 2010s, the plane concept also has many elements of retro-futurism.
Peter Sripol built himself a DIY amphibious vehicle that's perfect for social distancing.
How does a relatively common type of virus turn into one so deadly it could spur a pandemic? The answer may lie in its microscopic spikes.
You can choose between a mask and a face shield, but you can't choose nothing.
James Hoffmann tests 38 different instant coffees and discovers which one is the best by putting them through a March Madness-esque bracket.
As humans remain stuck inside or socially distanced, trillions of buzzing cicadas will burst out of the ground across the US between now and summer 2021. It's already starting.
One of the best-known samples in pop reveals that music is a flat circle.
Two guys put off doing laundry to perform the classic 1980s song "Take on Me" by a-ha with their washing machine's sound effects.
After my parents got divorced, Dad began a slow slide into isolation. Eventually he found consolation in the darkest corners of the web. Can I help him get back out?
In 2006, Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was about to collapse. Today, he predicts that the coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a path to a decade-spanning "Greater Depression."
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
A close brush can leave a lasting mental legacy — and may tell us about how the mind functions under extreme conditions.
Slim Shady's second major album was many things: a masterclass in rapping, an occasionally uncomfortable listen, a vessel for many tortured by angst and, briefly, a national crisis. This is how he created a million others just like him.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
Every network and streamer has been searching for a series that can become the next piece of monoculture, but so far nothing has captured the world's attention like the fight for the Iron Throne.
In an analysis of dozens of middle and high school textbooks, we found descriptions of climate change were superficial and contained errors; some did not discuss it at all.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Breathe in and figure that, if some unfortunate carrier coughed in the elevator you just entered, the virus will probably have escaped through the doors or settled on the floor.
Many have said Michael Jordan suffered from food poisoning during the iconic "Flu Game," but the man responsible for the pizza he ate finally speaks out.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.