Why 'That 80s Show' Failed Spectacularly
Everyone loved "That 70s Show," so you'd expect a spin-off about the subsequent totally radical decade would also be a hit. You would be wrong.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Stealing first base is not a thing that is supposed to happen in a normal baseball game. Here's how Jean Segura pulled off the impossible.
Dionne Warwick and the Sour Patch Kids have had enough.
Peter Parker stares down Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, the Green Goblin and the Lizard in the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The Marvel film is coming to theaters on December 17.
Kitchen sponge on the bathroom mirror? Truly cursed.
You may see them walking up Kingsland Road like they're on their way to Whiskey-a-Go-Go, but they're actually just off down the pub.
I've always disliked fraternities, for obvious reasons. But now, I am genuinely terrified of them after learning about a practice called "hogging."
We divided the greatest quarterback of all time's 21-year career and evaluated all three eras independent from each other to make judgments.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko gave the goal-stopping performance of a lifetime.
About one in five health-care workers has left medicine since the pandemic started. This is their story—and the story of those left behind.
Everyone's got a go-to memory or fantasy that they wank to, but we're only just discovering how those memories culminate in your daily afternoon fap.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tommy Cimato explains in great detail what each combination of the onboard airplane chimes mean and the one particular combo you should be aware of.
The far-right Arizona congressman, who was the keynote speaker at a white nationalist conference earlier this year, has not apologized for the video.
Jason Alexander explains that the making of a "Seinfeld" episode involved a lot of making stuff up as they went along. But he never imagined that he'd be memorizing a story about taking a golf ball out of a whale's blowhole minutes before taping.
Our country's legal history renders the teen's case familiar if not inevitable.
Experts admit that resumes are still the "primary piece of currency that's used" when judging applicants, so here's how to make yours stand out.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
Ben Curtis returned as the pitchman for the computer technology company.
Take your cereal with you, and keep the sog away all day long.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"I have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity," Bila quipped.
Is Anderson's new movie a pitch-perfect time capsule of young love in Hollywood in the '70s, or an underwhelming attempt at his own "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"?
Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.
Adam Driver went to Comic-Con once and revealed to Graham Norton that it was not a pleasant experience for him.
In videos shared by those in attendance, young children can be seen standing in the crowd holding QAnon signs late into the evening.
If you've got a regular ol' skillet in your kitchen, you can change it into a proper stove-top grill in a heartbeat thanks to this successful project.
Watch Zendaya briefly look over her shoulder a couple of times in the 2 hour, 35 minute sci-fi epic.
Inflation, a labor strike and the lack of repairability on newer models is a perfect storm that's sent prices surging.
Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.
Leonardo DiCaprio tries desperately to save humanity from a comet in the upcoming disaster comedy by Adam McKay coming to Netflix on December 24.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital promises not to bill families. But the cost of having a child at the hospital for cancer care leaves some families so strapped for money that parents share tips on spending nights in the parking lot.
An Australian comedy duo hilariously demonstrate the incomprehensible arguments that anti-vaxxers make when they get called out on their bullsh*t.
Turns out it actually makes a difference where and how your weed was grown.
Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday randomly selected the seven women and five men who will decide whether he should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men and injuring a third last year.
Mark Proksch used to trick local news stations in the midwest to book him as Kenny "K-Strass" Strasser.
If you live in Canada or, say, France, you are probably amused by this little thought experiment. And possibly drinking a beer from a small and dainty glass. But if you are a person in America who has given birth or knows someone who has given birth, this is just a summary of a sobering and absolutely barbaric reality.
From PCX to TGA to VRML, considering a number of image formats that the world forgot. Not every image standard is going to last, no matter how pretty it is.
Nicolas Gentile decided to settle in his hilly hometown Abruzzo, east of Rome, to begin a new life as a hobbit. He left no stone unturned, including climbing Mount Vesuvius with his fellowship.
Farting is an uncomfortable fact of life. But your farts can actually point to health problems or conditions you weren't aware of.
In a new book showcasing his lyrics, McCartney provides a running commentary in conversation with the poet (and rocker) Paul Muldoon.
Here's how the Millennium Tower is being kept from fully sinking into the ground. And it's not cheap.
A Spokane man learns that his daughter has been sold into sex trafficking by her 19-year-old partner. He finds her, saves her and then hunts down the boyfriend. But was it vigilantism or just plain murder?
The top executive didn't inform the board of directors about some reports, including alleged rapes. The company is facing multiple regulatory investigations.
Two days ago Rogen, who among other things is a marijuana entrepreneur, showed off this multi-purpose rolling tray he proudly built.
Oceanography and paleontology work recently uncovered the mysterious disappearance of most sharks in the ocean millions of years ago. These ocean predators are facing another decline today.
Researchers used the roiling temperatures of an experimental fusion reactor for a surprising purpose — testing heat shield materials for spacecraft.