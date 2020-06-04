The Curious Reason Why Texas Had An Embassy In Washington DC
Texas was its own country from 1836 to 1845, and as such, had it's own embassy in America's capital.
Angus Deveson of Maker's Muse tests whether this older cockatoo named Popeye can figure out this puzzle.
To fill the void of conventional sports, Jelle's Marble Runs' Marbula E series is a thrilling wonder to behold, replete with commentary from professional announcers Greg Woods and Jack Nicholls.
The outtakes from "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" are a pure delight.
San Franciscans are hearing ethereal sounds emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge caused by "wind hitting new sidewalk railing slats."
A look at one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world, a case study in the longevity of electric cars.
When two Fords are stuck in a house together, things get grumpy really fast.
Neighbors say the party boys of Sway House are not a welcome addition to the block.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old Santa Fe author and artifacts dealer, said his treasure chest hidden in the Rocky Mountains in 2010 was found last week.
Donald Trump knows that Facebook can help him win in November, and Zuckerberg has too much to lose by censoring him.
Dubbed by the internet as "Pipeline Funk," watch musician Armin Küpper jam out in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with his sax and a natural gas pipeline.
A massive squid left battle scars on the skin of a surface-dwelling shark, revealing an entirely new connection to the deep sea.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked contractors for help making President Trump's border wall more difficult to climb over and cut through, an acknowledgment that the design currently being installed across hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico boundary remains vulnerable.
He likes the car and isn't afraid to show his appreciation of it.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
This unique creature has some extraordinary abilities unlike any in the animal kingdom.
In an age where smartphones are ubiquitous, two men are trying to launch a storied practice into the 21st century.
Things have come a long way since "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show."
The Smart Cup is a 3D-polycapsule printed energy drink. Is it something you'd want to try out?
Usually Hallstatt would open its doors to almost 10,000 visitors a day. But amid COVID-19, everything has changed for the near-800 locals who call this charming Austrian village home.
Recent years have seen unprecedented racial and environmental justice protests — and an unprecedented state response.
Administrators, professors, a union representative and students consider the new realities of life on campus in the midst of a pandemic.
Money Pit does a comparison of cheap, moderately priced and most expensive car stereos.
Garage 54 builds a do-it-yourself sandblaster that is extremely effective.
A new book of photography casts a new light on this relatively unexplored chapter of architecture history by showcasing the Soviet architecture of Siberia's major cities while providing an insight into a little-known landscape.
As demonstrations continue in cities across the country, the president uses Twitter to divide its citizens.
An infectious disease expert compares the two viral barriers and explains the pros and cons.
Conspiracy theorists say 5G causes novel coronavirus, so now they're harassing and attacking UK telecoms engineers.
A cheeky bro gets a few laughs with his motorized porta potty.
The golden broth is a comfort in frightening times.
Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities occupied a major artery that tore apart a thriving African-American neighborhood.
A slave trader's statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbor during the second day of anti-racism protests across the UK.
People don't change behavior based on rational persuasion. They change to conform to those around them.
The government cannot strip all Americans of their right to assemble, even if some demonstrations are violent.
How big of a difference is the performance of these commercial stainless steel water bottles?
"The question you have to ask yourself is: Why are there so many people in our society who don't have a lot to lose?" says sociologist Darnell Hunt.
Tom Scott recalls the onosecond he realized he made the worst typo in his life.
The planned test is part of a project to develop an artificial intelligence-driven drone that could change the face of air combat.
The move follows the police killing of George Floyd and more than a week of uprisings, where hundreds of thousands of people around the world have protested against police violence, and abusive police responses to the protests.
Here's how an antique toaster automatically toasts frozen bread without needing the user to change its settings.
The duo's "RTJ4" arrived Wednesday, and their music feels more vital than ever.
The turn of phrase has always been a convenient lie for those seeking power through force. In reality, the shooting starts first and the chaos follows.
In Philadelphia, thousands of protesters marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement stretching from the city's art museum to City Hall.
White liberals are leading a "woke" revolution that is transforming American politics and making Democrats increasingly uneasy with Jewish political power.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich has an increasingly prominent role. He still has ties to his family's investment firm, which is a major beneficiary of the Treasury's bailout actions.
The attorney general has long held an expansive view of presidential power. With multiple crises converging in the run-up to the 2020 election, he is busy putting his theories to work.
If you plan on attending a protest — even a peaceful one — there are some important precautions you should take with your phone before you go.
Citizens of the world share some of the most forbidden customs in their culture.
The nationwide demonstrations could carry on for days or weeks — maybe even through November.