Why Teslas Have Trouble Towing In 2019
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
This is why nobody likes winter.
We're not the biggest fan of Disney's live-action remakes sometimes, but we have to admit that the trailer for "Mulan" is absolutely breathtaking. "Mulan" premieres in theaters in March 2020.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
Google Maps looks different based on your location due to disputed borders and other complicated diplomatic issues.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
The state's unusual decision exposes the insurance industry's miscalculation of the cost of climate change.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
Want to build websites and make the big bucks? Learn how in The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle's six courses covering front-end development, Bootstrap, and much more. It's on sale for $29 now.
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
For 25 years, the gruesome Western novel "Blood Meridian" has stumped every director and screenwriter who tried to bring it to the big screen.
Ray J's weird glasses became a meme last year, and this exchange with Complex's Speedy might become a meme of its own.
Written by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz, "Generation" will explore modern sexuality, love and family.
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
"The pattern is simple, but the construction is very time consuming."
But the eye doesn't necessarily gaze at what is beautiful
On the third anniversary of Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn, we look at how the professional social network is used by those just entering the workforce.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is why nobody likes winter.
It's surprisingly common for men to start losing entire chromosomes from blood cells as they age.
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
Eight experts on what's gone so wrong with the Trump proceedings — and what America should do about it.
As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.
Whatever he was trying to accomplish, we're sure it's not where he ended up doing.
Winston Ross recalls the heartbreaking ordeal his family endured after his mother's routine surgery led to post-operative delirium.
By 2022, there could be 45 billion cameras operating globally. I decided to see how many were watching me on my typical daily commute in New York.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
Amazon says it's "off to a record-breaking start to the holiday season," but some customer delivery times are paying the price. The tech giant acknowledged on Thursday that some Prime orders are experiencing shipping delays as the company battles high demand and winter storms.
Today, we're taking a deeper dive into some second-tier fables that didn't make it to the Disney drawing boards.
"There's something off about this dog, but I just can't quite put my paw on what it is."
Social media backlash caused Peloton stock to drop more than nine percent.
Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn.
Someone please, *please* get Maya a dog friend to play with.
"We're all there to basically serve him and make him money," said one former employee of Razer's longtime CEO Min-Liang Tan.
Below is a sample of all the things people get stuck in the rectums, based on data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.
In a tense moment on the campaign trail, when challenged about a claim regarding his son's involvement in a Ukraine energy company, Joe Biden called a man in Iowa a "damn liar." Other reports say he called the man "fat," but the campaign claims he said "facts."
I was raised a child of the Christian right. I know what they believe because the tenets of their faith are mine too.
Sales of hefty and heavily-polluting SUVs have doubled in the last decade — outweighing the progress made from electric vehicles. Can cleaner SUVs offer a way out?
In emergency medicine, an unrecognized esophageal intubation is a "never event" — it shouldn't happen under any circumstances. In Rhode Island, it's occurred 12 times in the last three years.
The grisly murder of Athol McCowan gripped a sleepy coastal region in Australia. But even more shocking was how the killer's exhumed pet dog served as star witness in the trial.
After months of protests in Hong Kong, universities became the site of dramatic battles that saw students armed with Molotov cocktails dodging rubber bullets fired by the police. How did we get here?
Women athletes are twice as likely as men to get concussed - and the effects are more severe. But with research focusing mainly on men, what can we do to make sure women with concussion aren't left behind?
Wanna feel exhausted? All of this happened within the last year.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
If you're looking for holiday gifts for teens, AirPods are number one with a bullet.