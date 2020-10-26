Why Tesla Has A Battery Supply Issue
Here are the logistical challenges Tesla faces in scaling its business.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here are the logistical challenges Tesla faces in scaling its business.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Abortion access would decline in large regions of the country, a new data analysis shows.
Despite record prices, digging up the precious metal may soon not be worth the effort.
During a 1991 "Sesame Street" special, the late Robin Williams showed Elmo all the fun things you can do with a stick.
Here are the logistical challenges Tesla faces in scaling its business.
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
See how these next-gen consoles stack up against each other in a living room.
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
"We thought this film was defective. But we were mistaken. This is how radiation looks."
The space Western's first season was a triumph, but can it continue to expand its story without creating inconsistencies in the "Star Wars" canon?
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
As she releases a box set of her earliest recordings, in a rare interview Mitchell talks about life before fame, the correct way to sing her songs and her long struggle to walk and talk again after an aneurysm.
Freeform shapes and colorful squiggles are infiltrating decor as we seek new ways to make being stuck at home more fun.
Highly-detailed wool and silk rugs can often take years and sometimes decades to create. The materials, design and size determine how high the rugs are priced.
To mock the Communist regime, Czechoslovak kids made illicit video games supporting protests.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
What do we know about how this software affects students' learning?
Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers Sunday as Northern California braced for powerful winds and possibly more wildfires.
Several people at Sydney's Bondi Beach passed over sharks while they were swimming.
What's left of Peter Buchanan-Smith's trendsetting outdoor brand?
Users can appeal final content decisions by Facebook or Instagram.
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
Launching this winter, City Cast hopes podcasts can be the economic lifeline local news has been looking for.
The Falcons' Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown on Sunday, giving the Detroit Lions an extra possession — and a chance to win the game.
The pandemic has forced us to find fun at home, on Zoom, socially distanced, and still afraid amid the coronavirus.
Would you rather go without the sun for the rest of your life or never stop hiccuping? Face the truly hard questions with "Pick Your Poison."
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election.
How the wrong go-to-market strategy can doom an okay idea.
Desperate times calls for delirious measures.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
As the stars of the critically acclaimed TV series reunite to urge Americans to vote, Jennifer Keishin Armstrong looks back at the legacy of the show's earnest optimism
Instead of ignoring the ludicrous depictions of Kazakhstan in the Borat movies, the board of tourism decided to embrace Borat's catchphrase as a new tourism slogan.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
He has not played well in 2020. But the rescheduled trip to Augusta National is coming. Is there enough time to flip the switch for his title defense?
Chicken sandwiches were always dubbed "the next big thing" but when Popeyes' put theirs out, it turned the fast-food world into a warzone.
The magician, beloved by American audiences, was totally unprepared for the British cynicism that greeted his stunt.
Not much, really. And yet every four years we go through the motions.
This isn't the good place. It's actually the bad place.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year's Grammy Awards.
The two minutes before Trump cut the "60 Minutes" interview short are extremely uncomfortable to watch, with Trump accusing Stahl of not asking Biden the same "tough questions."
A journalist returns to Beirut fearful that the revolution she'd had to watch from afar had ended. The embers and hopes still burned. Then came the explosions of August.
Want to see how polarized America is? Look no further than Nextdoor.
"My name Borat, please watch my moviefilm or I will be execute."
Inside the White House's secret, last-ditch effort to change the narrative, and the election — and the return of the media gatekeepers.
Workplace favoritism is unfortunately very common. Here are four things you should do if it's happening to you.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.