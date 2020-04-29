Why State Unemployment Websites Are Crashing But Netflix Is Fine
Why state unemployment websites are overloaded but streaming services like Netflix (which also have spiked in numbers) are totally fine.
Why state unemployment websites are overloaded but streaming services like Netflix (which also have spiked in numbers) are totally fine.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
This pride of lions got the surprise of a lifetime with this encounter at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Randy Tuten's eclectic posters featured a sinking Titanic framed by turn-of-the-century revival-meeting lettering one week, a googly-eyed avocado the next.
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
It has left the realm of "impressions" and has entered the uncanny realm of "are we sure this is not really John Mulaney"?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
Scientists have spent three decades cleaning up the Hanford Site's 177 giant tanks of radioactive sludge. And they're just getting started.
Why are we still hoarding food? The 1944 Minnesota Starvation Experiment offers some answers about the psychology of food insecurity.
This guy took social distancing to a whole new level.
The satellite, launched in 1967, has been orbiting the Earth for decades with no one listening.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
We might call this look "bank robber chic."
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
Viruses and bacteria can live on surfaces for longer than you think. Hygiene Hand is the tool that lets you get through your day without exposing yourself to dirty surfaces. Right now, it's just $19.99.
Medicine is a system for delivering care and support; it's also a system of information, quality control and lab science. All need fixing.
Tara Reade's story of sexual assault at the hands of Joe Biden created an ideological test for liberal feminists. Many are failing.
A comedian re-enacts the feeling unemployed folks get from calling the unemployment department these days.
An email from the FIU Foundation says students and alumni worried about coronavirus can bequeath their assets to Florida International University in their wills if they die from COVID-19.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
The recording career of country music's greatest artist, surveyed, sized up, and sorted on the occasion of his 87th birthday.
Also, this slicing technique will change your life.
On November 20, 1980, the ecosystem of Lake Peigneur in Louisiana was forever changed by a critical mistake by an oil exploration effort by Texaco.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why state unemployment websites are overloaded but streaming services like Netflix (which also have spiked in numbers) are totally fine.
The actor, whose Hollywood credits also include "The Namesake" and "Jurassic World," was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in March 2018.
In the late '90s and early '00s, the MTV reality show was so prevalent that countless other shows and movies — from "Reality Bites" to "Chappelle's Show" to "Scrubs" — used it as a reference point.
An officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in California was filmed attempting to detain a teen — and then repeatedly punching the teen — after reportedly seeing an "alcohol exchange" between the teen and an adult.
New data suggest coronavirus infections greatly outnumber confirmed cases — potentially by a factor of 10 or more.
This is what a movie like "Day After Tomorrow" would have looked like in the 1930s, and it's seriously impressive.
Insects are among Earth's most abundant life forms, representing a staggering 80 percent of all animal species. But in recent years, reports of dwindling bug populations have led some experts to warn of an impending "insect apocalypse."
A buyout firm is trying to back out of its deal for Victoria's Secret, citing the coronavirus. The contract's wording will make that tricky.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
"We hope the world is listening." Inside the effort to prevent another COVID-19.
In this edition of Out of the Disney Vault, we take a look at the company's unlikely classic, which just turned 25. This is "A Goofy Movie" revisited.
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.
The Project Farm host compares some vintage Conoco against MAG 1 Bearing Pressure Lubricant.
He was a racer and a hell of a character. We look back on Simpson's life and his impact on the racing world.
It debuted in 1981 and ever since then, The McRib has been on and off the menu for varying reasons.
Josh from Let's Game It Out has the time of his life torturing passengers in his diabolically awful virtual airport.
In Turkey, the Ilisu Dam's flooding of the ancient town of Hasankeyf offers a lesson in how societies choose the sites they preserve or destroy.
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
Save $34 on a pair of AirPods with a wireless charging case, and live that wire-free life full time.
Did Michael Jordan really run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash? This is a rabbit hole worth going down.
Rolls-Royce are known for making some of the world's most luxurious cars. What is the manufacturer doing to the car to make it cost so much?
In seven hard-hit states, total deaths are nearly 50 percent higher than normal, according to new C.D.C. statistics, suggesting that the virus has killed far more people than the number in official counts.
A US font map containing 222 different typefaces named for American cities and places, with at least one font for each state.
Beshear apologized to a Kentucky resident called Tupac Shakur for calling him out for using what Beshear assumed was a fabricated name.
Ahead of what might be a $750 million payday, Musk paints himself as a defender of American freedom.
"Body Worlds" was already a controversial display. "The Cycle Of Life" pushed it even further.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.