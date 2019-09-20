Why Smoother Animation Doesn't Mean Better
Why enhancing drawn animation to 60FPS is anathema to the artist.
Why enhancing drawn animation to 60FPS is anathema to the artist.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's a novel idea for any state that wants to attract skilled professionals—in exchange for moving there, they will pay off your student loan debt.
Mark Rober introduces the internet to his son, and it's making us all emotional.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Why enhancing drawn animation to 60FPS is anathema to the artist.
So Wylie learned last year that owl calls are "kind of fire." Now she is expanding her catchy avian collection.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had accidentally gotten the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially getting the Moderna shot first.
Because, of course.
Sam Ross wrote a song around this broken air conditioner and it kind of slaps.
This week's characters include a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers, a political science PhD candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet to John Stamos's "Big Shot."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sometimes the dish misses the mark so much that Ramsay can't help but laugh.
So you started lifting weights and pursuing a high-protein diet. How long before your hard work starts to show? Here's a reasonable timeline for when you'll start to see results.
Women's pockets have been a source of contention for generations, but they didn't used to be so disgraceful.
Hours after I deactivated my account and put a bounty on it, Chrissy Teigen announced she, too, would be leaving Twitter.
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's" fallen hero takes us inside John Walker's head — and Marvel's latest, greatest cameo.
If you want a server to refill your water, please don't do this.
The historic venue opened Nov. 7, 1963 with the world premiere of Stanley Kramer's "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."
Privacy-centric browsers have decided to block Google's proposed method of tracking and targeting ads to groups of people without cookies.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
What "The Wire" did for the cop show, the French drama "Le Bureau" is doing for the 21st-century espionage drama.
Pocket knives, whiskey stones, candles, sunglasses and more are on sale at Huckberry. Let's enjoy the warm weather.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Turns out all it takes is some string.
Demand plus production delays have tightened the supply of new models. That means fewer deals. The only good news? Your trade-in may get a better price.
On the floor of the Mediterranean, Laurent Ballesta and three other explorers discovered amazing sea life, and signs of our impact on a mysterious landscape.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
There will be another pandemic. Here are five ways we can fund research now to end it faster.
On March 16, 1966, the Gemini Vlll astronauts faced the first life-threatening, in-flight emergency in the short history of the US human spaceflight program.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
Anna, Illinois, has a long history of excluding black people. Where does that leave it today?
Pigs get a bad rap for being messy animals but a poke inside their home shows they keep things pretty neat.
Looking for a K-Cup machine? This Keurig has a 4.8-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 reviews counted. It also makes for one heck of a Mother's Day gift.
Demanding bosses, impossible workloads, 24/7 email - no wonder many employees feel they have no time outside work to find love
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
'I don't know if he's OK': FedEx workers at Indianapolis facility can't carry phones. After shooting, many couldn't call family.
Their faces were the backdrop of the 2010s. Now the likes of Scumbag Steve and Bad Luck Brian are cashing in with non-fungible tokens.
Universal Pictures gave this YouTuber $100 to remake their action flick and he seemingly pulled it off with flying colors.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
HBO has a new series called "The Nevers" about a bunch of women with supernatural powers in 1896 London. The production design is excellent and there's a fictional 1890s electric car, and it looks pretty cool.
A hilarious toddler in Glasgow told her uncle to "shut yer geggie" — which means "shut your mouth" in Scottish — and gleefully said "I'm going to be rude to you."
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.