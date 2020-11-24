Why Ross From 'Friends' Was A Total Douchebag
Everyone loves "Friends" but if you really thought about it, Ross Geller was a selfish, egomaniacal jerk.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
Counting every person in the country is already a massive challenge, but the census was no match for this year's chaos.
More ventilation and better filters are steps you can take if you can't avoid being inside with others this holiday season.
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the last few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
When asked by Vanity Fair to rate Shepard's level of attractiveness, Minhaj did not hold back and also gave his assessment of Hollywood's double standards when it comes to male beauty.
A dark money mystery in the Sunshine State.
Having trouble finding all 24 face coverings?
The editors of The Times Book Review choose the best fiction and nonfiction titles this year.
Stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday as investors cheered the Trump administration's move to begin the transition process as well as President-elect Joe Biden's potential pick for Treasury secretary.
There is a marked discrepancy between how cartoon characters do things versus how humans do things in real life.
"The PE teacher was being horrible to my friend so I hit her with my tennis racket."
A one-time-only vintage sale highlights the company's boldest designs.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
Killing turkeys by hand, pissing in a pot, drinking only alcohol and eating terrible gruel made me understand what life was like back then, and why we celebrate holidays.
There is nothing scarier in the health world than when you combine the terms "gas station," "five days old" and "sushi."
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped. Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
Reliever Adam Ottavino photographed one of the most surreal seasons in MLB history. He shared some of his favorite images and the stories they tell.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
Inside the great NBA bubble experiment.
The top players, you see, don't win tournaments by being cleverer than the rest of us. They do it by memorizing a long list of non-words so they can avoid the problems ordinary players encounter.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
In a recent survey, people ranked these questions as the worst to answer during an interview.
Walking across a country in a straight line is no small feat, considering the number of lakes, mountains and swamps you have to traverse.
I have a thing about different textures touching, so please, proceed with caution.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
During the day, immigrant teenagers attend high school. At night, they work in factories to pay debts to smugglers and send money to family. The authorities aren't surprised by child labor. They're also not doing much about it.
Normally when we drop a ball on the surface it will bounce a few times before coming to a rest. Not for this surface.
I don't consider myself a thief but an activist. I believe these objects should be given back to the African people they were taken from.
Tarte aux pommes includes fruit cooked and not so cooked, pastry the texture of buttered air, and a presentation that's a gift, like a painting.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
"I submitted my work and waited. And waited. Fifteen months, I waited."
We asked readers what smells they would archive in their own smell museums, what scents are so alive for them that they have become part of them. Here's what they told us.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
Is the dangers of quicksand overblown in popular culture or can quicksand actually swallow a person whole?
The "cytokine storms" that precede severe illness in COVID-19 patients have been poorly understood. New research traced the risk of lung damage and organ failure to key proteins that have the potential to be treated with drugs.
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
More than 20,000 reviews are counted on Amazon, and the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus has an astounding 4.7/5 average score. Plus, you can save $50 off the sticker price for a limited time.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
Technology can be tricky to manage, especially if you have a prankster son.
The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.
Future cabinet member Antony Blinken calls the songs he's posted to Spotify under the moniker ABlinken "wonk rock."
Many still regard video games as a waste of time or downright sinister. But the real story is very different, says Guardian video games editor Keza MacDonald.
Warehouse jobs at Amazon typically start at $15 an hour.
