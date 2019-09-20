Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
WHAT IS LOVE?

A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.

'FARCICAL ENOUGH TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH'
vice.com

At least one million South Koreans have body art, but it remains illegal for anyone other than medical professionals to give tattoos.

There is no alternative
forbes.com

By using energy, Bitcoin is able to issue money in a way that is open and fair for everyone in the world.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x