Why Personal Air Conditioners Are No Replacement For The Real Thing
"Personal air conditioners" seem like a money-saving cooling option, but unless you live in a dry climate, you might want want to think twice.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
Here's how Iron Man's suit changed as CGI technology got better.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, with support from the Pulitzer Center, have for the first time modeled how climate refugees might move across international borders. This is what they found.
Collaborators Savan Kotecha, Carl Falk, Julian Bunetta and John Ryan recount the group's story and sound for their 10th anniversary.
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
"I'm not afraid but I am pissed off," said Ted Wheeler to a New York Times journalist.
The petty tyrants of the pool are not to be respected.
Ever notice that writers always make the heroine of a teen comedy a klutsy, ugly duckling character?
The wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been integral to his meteoric rise. But her close involvement in his career has attracted unwelcome scrutiny.
Next month, scientists will enter "Green Banana," a 425-foot-deep sinkhole in the Floridian seafloor that may contain hidden secrets, including novel microbial life.
Thanks to the Trump administration's signature mix of incompetence and corruption, America is knee-deep in fraud and corporate malfeasance.
Searching Google's ad buying portal for "Black girls" returned hundreds of terms leading to "adult content"
Michael Calabrese spotted a flash of lightning crash into the Statue of Liberty.
In addition to playing the role of a good friend, groomsmen for hire provide wedding planning tips and ensure that your big day runs smoothly.
The Afsluitdijk, a 20-mile dam and causeway, has been hailed as an icon of Dutch engineering.
How does peanut butter gutted from hundreds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups taste on its own?
Digital messaging was supposed to make our work lives easier and more efficient, but the math suggests that meetings might be better.
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
The federal Election Assistance Commission has neglected key responsibilities or ceded them to other agencies and two of its four commissioners are parroting the president's unfounded warnings about vote by mail.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
After the coronavirus pandemic brought global tourism to a virtual standstill, many destinations are slowly welcoming back visitors — cautiously.
Can you imagine a world without refrigerators? Here's how we kept things cool before that revolutionary invention changed our lives.
Other companies tried to align themselves with the Black Lives Matter protests and failed. The Vermont creamery kept doing what it's always done.
Two viral quotes have been misattributed to the physician, who has become a pop culture icon.
From peanut butter dinners to tracking rings to botched deliveries to the best testing system in Florida.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a video that previewed a talk with former president Barack Obama, which will stream on July 23.
Casey the golden retriever decides its walk time whether her owners are ready or not.
Reports of reinfection instead may be cases of drawn-out illness. A decline in antibodies is normal after a few weeks and people are protected from the coronavirus in other ways.
The debate over "cancel culture" is about something real. But it's not about free speech.
Desperate North Korean fishermen are washing ashore as skeletons because of the world's largest illegal fleet.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Despite lacking opposable thumbs, this smart cat found a way to crack into its favorite box of treats.
Years before he was suspected of murder, he was a media celebrity — a figure whose misogyny was treated not as a threat, but as entertainment.
We know the planet is getting hot. Just how hot it will get is one of the biggest questions of the 21st century, tying up the fate of humanity and the biosphere in one neat handbasket to hell.
A new book conjures three scenarios — three "catastrophes," really — in which President Trump could lose the election but not step down.
I'm sorry, but it's still "Click." After publishing a 20,000-word piece on why that is, we're revisiting the movie, along with director Frank Coraci.
300 square feet with no kitchen and a standalone sink in the living room? Sign us up for this luxury apartment now.
Here's how I talked myself into taking the diciest, most retrograde assignment of my career.
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
A New York Times correspondent captured footage of federal agents coming out in force and firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
Compare the vocal ranges of today's top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.
The Action Lab performs a simulation of what would happen if we shot the moon with our strongest laser beam.
